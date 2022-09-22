9 Not-to-Miss Performances at Pilgrimage Festival 2022

Pilgrimage Festival takes place this weekend, September 24 – 26 at Harlindsale Farm, located at 239 Franklin Road in Franklin. The two-day music and arts festival features at least ten hours of music each day with headliners including Chris Stapleton, Elle King, Brandi Carlile, The Avett Brothers, Dawes and many more.

But here are our picks for performances not to miss this year.