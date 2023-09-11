$9.71 Million Lotto America Jackpot Won in Tennessee

September 10, 2023 – A single ticket in Tennessee matched all six numbers in the Lotto America® drawing on Saturday night to win a grand prize worth $9.71 million. The jackpot has a cash value of $4.69 million.

The winning numbers in the Saturday, Sept. 9 drawing were red balls 5, 15, 21, 22, 33 and Star Ball 5. The All Star Bonus® multiplier number was 2X.

The lucky ticketholder will have the choice between an estimated annuity of $9.71 million, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment of $4.69 million. Both prize options are before taxes.

The Lotto America jackpot was previously won on April 1 by a ticket in Iowa that won a jackpot worth $40.03 million. The Lotto America jackpot then eluded players for five months, before it was finally hit on Saturday night during the 69th drawing of the jackpot run.

Lotto America® Jackpots

March 14, 2018 – $22.82M – MN

May 5, 2018 – $4.38M – IA

July 10, 2019 – $21.6M – MN

April 1, 2020 – $9.01M – TN

Aug. 19, 2020 – $4.28M – WV

Dec. 5, 2020 – $3.5M – OK

July 14, 2021 – $8.04M – OK

April 1, 2023 – $40.03M – IA

Lotto America® is a $1 draw game that is available for purchase in 13 U.S. lottery jurisdictions: Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Minnesota, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, and West Virginia. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday night. Players select five red ball numbers from 1 to 52 and one Star Ball number from 1 to 10. For an additional $1 per play, the All Star Bonus® can multiply non-jackpot prizes by 2, 3, 4 or 5 times. The Lotto America jackpot grows until it is won. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 25.9 million. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 9.63.

Source: Powerball.com