9/30/25: Overcast Evening at 74°F, Clearing Overnight with Low of 72

Weather Update for Williamson County – September 30, 2025

As of 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently at 74.1°F with light winds moving at 2.5 mph. Conditions are overcast with no precipitation reported.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 83.5°F after a morning low of 60.6°F. Conditions remained overcast throughout the day and wind speeds peaked at 6.9 mph. No significant precipitation was recorded, with a near-zero chance of rain.

Tonight, the skies are expected to clear, and the temperature is forecasted to drop slightly to a low of 72°F. Wind speeds will continue to be mild, reaching up to 4.3 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at zero percent.

Residents can look forward to clear skies tonight and should experience calm weather conditions heading into early morning.

Today’s Details

High
83°F
Low
61°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
73%
UV Index
6 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
74°F · feels 78°F
Sunrise
6:42am
Sunset
6:32pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 83°F 61°F Overcast
Wednesday 83°F 64°F Overcast
Thursday 82°F 63°F Overcast
Friday 78°F 60°F Overcast
Saturday 79°F 59°F Clear sky
Sunday 79°F 61°F Overcast
Monday 77°F 65°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

