9/30/25: Overcast Evening at 74°F, Clearing Overnight with Low of 72

Weather Update for Williamson County – September 30, 2025

As of 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently at 74.1°F with light winds moving at 2.5 mph. Conditions are overcast with no precipitation reported.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 83.5°F after a morning low of 60.6°F. Conditions remained overcast throughout the day and wind speeds peaked at 6.9 mph. No significant precipitation was recorded, with a near-zero chance of rain.

Tonight, the skies are expected to clear, and the temperature is forecasted to drop slightly to a low of 72°F. Wind speeds will continue to be mild, reaching up to 4.3 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at zero percent.

Residents can look forward to clear skies tonight and should experience calm weather conditions heading into early morning.

Today’s Details High 83°F Low 61°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 73% UV Index 6 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 74°F · feels 78°F Sunrise 6:42am Sunset 6:32pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 83°F 61°F Overcast Wednesday 83°F 64°F Overcast Thursday 82°F 63°F Overcast Friday 78°F 60°F Overcast Saturday 79°F 59°F Clear sky Sunday 79°F 61°F Overcast Monday 77°F 65°F Drizzle: light

