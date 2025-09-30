9/30/25: Mainly Clear Day with High 83.5°F, Evening to Stay Overcast

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather features a temperature of 81.9°F with light winds at 5.1 mph and no precipitation, under mainly clear skies.

Today, Williamson County saw a high of 83.5°F and a low of 60.6°F. Winds remained gentle, topping out at 7.6 mph, and the chance of precipitation stayed at a minimal 1%, with no rainfall recorded throughout the day. Conditions remained largely overcast despite the clear evening.

Tonight, the forecast anticipates an overcast sky continuing with temperatures expected to dip to a low of 69.6°F. Winds will persist at speeds up to 7.6 mph, and the chance of rain will remain low at 1%.

Residents can expect these mild conditions to carry into the evening, maintaining the peaceful weather pattern observed today.

Today’s Details

High
83°F
Low
61°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
54%
UV Index
6 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
82°F · feels 85°F
Sunrise
6:42am
Sunset
6:32pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 83°F 61°F Overcast
Wednesday 84°F 63°F Overcast
Thursday 81°F 63°F Overcast
Friday 78°F 59°F Overcast
Saturday 80°F 59°F Overcast
Sunday 70°F 62°F Drizzle: light
Monday 68°F 63°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

