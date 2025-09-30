9/29/25: Mainly Clear Evening in Williamson County with Temps Near 71

As of 9:30 PM, Williamson County is experiencing mainly clear conditions with a temperature of 70.7°F and winds from the south at 5 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded tonight.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 83.5°F and a low of 59.4°F. Winds peaked at around 6.3 mph and the chance of precipitation remained minimal at 1%. The day maintained mainly clear skies throughout.

Tonight, residents can expect conditions to continue being clear with a slight breeze. The low is anticipated to be around 68.7°F, and the wind will continue at approximately 5.3 mph. The forecast shows zero chance of precipitation for the remainder of the night.

Overall, weather conditions in Williamson County have remained stable and are expected to continue in this manner into the early hours of tomorrow.

Today’s Details High 83°F Low 59°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 64% UV Index 6 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 71°F · feels 71°F Sunrise 6:41am Sunset 6:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 83°F 59°F Mainly clear Tuesday 85°F 62°F Overcast Wednesday 84°F 63°F Overcast Thursday 80°F 63°F Overcast Friday 78°F 60°F Overcast Saturday 77°F 59°F Overcast Sunday 68°F 64°F Drizzle: dense

