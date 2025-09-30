9/29/25: Mainly Clear Evening in Williamson County with Temps Near 71

By
Source Staff
-

As of 9:30 PM, Williamson County is experiencing mainly clear conditions with a temperature of 70.7°F and winds from the south at 5 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded tonight.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 83.5°F and a low of 59.4°F. Winds peaked at around 6.3 mph and the chance of precipitation remained minimal at 1%. The day maintained mainly clear skies throughout.

Tonight, residents can expect conditions to continue being clear with a slight breeze. The low is anticipated to be around 68.7°F, and the wind will continue at approximately 5.3 mph. The forecast shows zero chance of precipitation for the remainder of the night.

Overall, weather conditions in Williamson County have remained stable and are expected to continue in this manner into the early hours of tomorrow.

Today’s Details

High
83°F
Low
59°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
64%
UV Index
6 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
71°F · feels 71°F
Sunrise
6:41am
Sunset
6:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 83°F 59°F Mainly clear
Tuesday 85°F 62°F Overcast
Wednesday 84°F 63°F Overcast
Thursday 80°F 63°F Overcast
Friday 78°F 60°F Overcast
Saturday 77°F 59°F Overcast
Sunday 68°F 64°F Drizzle: dense
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here