9/29/25: Clear Sky and Warm at 82°F, Gentle Breeze in Williamson County

As of 5:00 PM on September 29, 2025, Williamson County is experiencing clear skies with a current temperature of 82°F. Winds are mild, blowing at 4.8 mph, with no precipitation recorded.
Today, the temperature reached a high of 83.3°F after a morning low of 59.4°F. Winds throughout the day peaked at 6.2 mph. The chance of precipitation remained low at 1%, with no rainfall occurring.
The weather is expected to remain clear tonight with the temperature projected to drop to a low of 68.2°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 6.2 mph, and the precipitation chance will stay at 0%.
Residents can expect the clear and calm conditions to continue into the night, providing an uneventful weather scenario ideal for evening activities.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|83°F
|59°F
|Mainly clear
|Tuesday
|85°F
|62°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|81°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|80°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|76°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|78°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|68°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
