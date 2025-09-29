9/29/25: Clear Sky and Warm at 82°F, Gentle Breeze in Williamson County

As of 5:00 PM on September 29, 2025, Williamson County is experiencing clear skies with a current temperature of 82°F. Winds are mild, blowing at 4.8 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Today, the temperature reached a high of 83.3°F after a morning low of 59.4°F. Winds throughout the day peaked at 6.2 mph. The chance of precipitation remained low at 1%, with no rainfall occurring.

The weather is expected to remain clear tonight with the temperature projected to drop to a low of 68.2°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 6.2 mph, and the precipitation chance will stay at 0%.

Residents can expect the clear and calm conditions to continue into the night, providing an uneventful weather scenario ideal for evening activities.

Today’s Details

High
83°F
Low
59°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
48%
UV Index
6 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
82°F · feels 83°F
Sunrise
6:41am
Sunset
6:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 83°F 59°F Mainly clear
Tuesday 85°F 62°F Clear sky
Wednesday 81°F 62°F Overcast
Thursday 80°F 64°F Overcast
Friday 76°F 62°F Overcast
Saturday 78°F 58°F Overcast
Sunday 68°F 62°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

