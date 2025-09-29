9/29/25: Clear Skies and Warm at 81°F in Williamson County

In Williamson County as of 1:55 PM today, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 81.1°F. Winds are mild at 0.8 mph, and no precipitation has occurred.

Today the temperature reached a high of 82.8°F, with wind speeds peaking up to 6 mph. The likelihood of precipitation remains minimal at 1%, with clear skies persisting throughout the day.

Tonight, expect the skies to remain clear with the temperature expected to drop to a low of 68.4°F. Winds will continue at a mild pace, up to 6 mph, and the chance of rain will hold at 0%.

Residents of Williamson County can enjoy the stable weather conditions, ideal for outdoor evening activities.

Today’s Details

High
83°F
Low
59°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
62%
UV Index
6 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
81°F · feels 90°F
Sunrise
6:41am
Sunset
6:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 83°F 59°F Overcast
Tuesday 85°F 62°F Clear sky
Wednesday 81°F 62°F Overcast
Thursday 80°F 64°F Overcast
Friday 76°F 62°F Overcast
Saturday 78°F 58°F Overcast
Sunday 68°F 62°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

