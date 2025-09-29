9/29/25: Clear Skies and Warm at 81°F in Williamson County

In Williamson County as of 1:55 PM today, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 81.1°F. Winds are mild at 0.8 mph, and no precipitation has occurred.
Today the temperature reached a high of 82.8°F, with wind speeds peaking up to 6 mph. The likelihood of precipitation remains minimal at 1%, with clear skies persisting throughout the day.
Tonight, expect the skies to remain clear with the temperature expected to drop to a low of 68.4°F. Winds will continue at a mild pace, up to 6 mph, and the chance of rain will hold at 0%.
Residents of Williamson County can enjoy the stable weather conditions, ideal for outdoor evening activities.
Today’s Details
High
83°F
Low
59°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
62%
UV Index
6 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
81°F · feels 90°F
Sunrise
6:41am
Sunset
6:33pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|83°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|85°F
|62°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|81°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|80°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|76°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|78°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|68°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
