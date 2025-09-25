9/25/25: Slight Rain Showers and 72°F in Williamson County

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is a comfortable 72°F with a gentle breeze blowing at 4.2 mph. The area is experiencing slight rain showers contributing to a precipitation accumulation of 0.02 inches today.

For the remainder of the day, temperatures will approach a high near 75.7°F and a persistent low around 68°F. Wind speeds could reach up to 7.8 mph. Despite the moderate rain showers earlier, the chance of precipitation going forward is 38%, with an expected total nearing 0.3 inches by day’s end.

Looking ahead to tonight in Williamson County, conditions are forecasted to clear up slightly, becoming partly cloudy with a low of 68°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 7.8 mph, but the chance of rainfall decreases significantly to just 9%.

Residents and visitors should carry on with usual activities but keep an umbrella handy for occasional showers during the day.

Today’s Details High 76°F Low 68°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 88% UV Index 4.5 (Moderate) Precip 38% chance · 0.3 in Now 72°F · feels 77°F Sunrise 6:38am Sunset 6:39pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 76°F 68°F Rain showers: moderate Friday 76°F 62°F Overcast Saturday 79°F 63°F Overcast Sunday 83°F 61°F Clear sky Monday 84°F 62°F Overcast Tuesday 74°F 66°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 80°F 62°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

