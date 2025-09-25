9/25/25: Slight Rain Showers and 72°F in Williamson County

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is a comfortable 72°F with a gentle breeze blowing at 4.2 mph. The area is experiencing slight rain showers contributing to a precipitation accumulation of 0.02 inches today.

For the remainder of the day, temperatures will approach a high near 75.7°F and a persistent low around 68°F. Wind speeds could reach up to 7.8 mph. Despite the moderate rain showers earlier, the chance of precipitation going forward is 38%, with an expected total nearing 0.3 inches by day’s end.

Looking ahead to tonight in Williamson County, conditions are forecasted to clear up slightly, becoming partly cloudy with a low of 68°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 7.8 mph, but the chance of rainfall decreases significantly to just 9%.

Residents and visitors should carry on with usual activities but keep an umbrella handy for occasional showers during the day.

Today’s Details

High
76°F
Low
68°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
88%
UV Index
4.5 (Moderate)
Precip
38% chance · 0.3 in
Now
72°F · feels 77°F
Sunrise
6:38am
Sunset
6:39pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 76°F 68°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 76°F 62°F Overcast
Saturday 79°F 63°F Overcast
Sunday 83°F 61°F Clear sky
Monday 84°F 62°F Overcast
Tuesday 74°F 66°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 80°F 62°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

