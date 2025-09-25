9/25/25: Slight Rain Showers and 72°F in Williamson County

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is a comfortable 72°F with a gentle breeze blowing at 4.2 mph. The area is experiencing slight rain showers contributing to a precipitation accumulation of 0.02 inches today.
For the remainder of the day, temperatures will approach a high near 75.7°F and a persistent low around 68°F. Wind speeds could reach up to 7.8 mph. Despite the moderate rain showers earlier, the chance of precipitation going forward is 38%, with an expected total nearing 0.3 inches by day’s end.
Looking ahead to tonight in Williamson County, conditions are forecasted to clear up slightly, becoming partly cloudy with a low of 68°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 7.8 mph, but the chance of rainfall decreases significantly to just 9%.
Residents and visitors should carry on with usual activities but keep an umbrella handy for occasional showers during the day.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|76°F
|68°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Friday
|76°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|79°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|83°F
|61°F
|Clear sky
|Monday
|84°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|74°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|80°F
|62°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
