9/25/25: Overcast Evening in Williamson County, Temp 74.7, Light Drizzle Later

At 5:00 PM today in Williamson County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 74.7°F. Wind speeds are at 8.7 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation thus far.

Throughout today, temperatures peaked at 75.7°F and hit a low of 66.6°F earlier. Wind speeds reached up to 9.4 mph. Although there was a 38% chance of rain, only a slight amount of rain was observed, totaling 0.09 inches.

Tonight, the forecast predicts a low of 66.6°F with continued overcast skies and light drizzle. Wind speeds are expected to remain steady at up to 9.4 mph. The chance of precipitation will drop to 10%.

Residents can expect relatively mild conditions to continue for the remainder of the evening, with no significant weather disturbances anticipated.

Today’s Details High 76°F Low 67°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 83% UV Index 4.5 (Moderate) Precip 38% chance · 0.09 in Now 75°F · feels 79°F Sunrise 6:38am Sunset 6:39pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 76°F 67°F Rain: slight Friday 76°F 61°F Overcast Saturday 79°F 63°F Overcast Sunday 83°F 61°F Clear sky Monday 84°F 62°F Overcast Tuesday 74°F 66°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 80°F 62°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email