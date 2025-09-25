9/25/25: Overcast, Early AM Temp 70.7, High 75.9 With Moderate Rain Showers Expected

Williamson County Weather Update: September 25, 2025

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the conditions are overcast with a temperature of 70.7°F. Winds are light at 2.9 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded.

Today, temperatures are forecasted to peak at 75.9°F with minimum temperatures dipping to 68.5°F. Moderately strong wind gusts up to 6.3 mph can be expected. The chance of precipitation is 43% with an anticipated total near 0.24 inches, primarily in the form of moderate rain showers.

Tonight, the temperature will hold steady with a low near 68.5°F. Winds will decrease slightly to a high of 4.7 mph. There is a lighter chance of precipitation at 22%, with conditions likely resulting in light drizzle.

Residents should plan for potential rain throughout the day and carry appropriate attire or umbrellas for intermittent showers. Stay informed on any further updates.

Today’s Details

High
76°F
Low
69°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
94%
UV Index
5.2 (Moderate)
Precip
43% chance · 0.24 in
Now
71°F · feels 77°F
Sunrise
6:38am
Sunset
6:39pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 76°F 69°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 75°F 65°F Rain: moderate
Saturday 79°F 60°F Overcast
Sunday 83°F 61°F Clear sky
Monday 84°F 63°F Overcast
Tuesday 82°F 67°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 76°F 65°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

