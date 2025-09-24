9/24/25: Overcast Evening in Williamson County, Temp Holding Steady at 75

Williamson County Weather Update for 9/24/25

As of 5:00 PM today in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 75°F. Winds are recorded at 7.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 76.5°F and a low of 68.9°F was recorded. Despite a 63% chance of precipitation, no significant rainfall was observed, contrary to the forecast of heavy rain. The total expected precipitation was 0.44 inches, but this did not materialize.

Moving into tonight, the forecast predicts overcast conditions continuing with a low of 71.4°F. Winds are expected to decrease slightly, reaching up to 7.1 mph. There remains a 44% chance of precipitation through the evening.

Residents should stay informed on weather updates as the conditions can change, particularly with the predicted albeit uncertain chance of rain tonight.

Today’s Details High 76°F Low 69°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 92% UV Index 5.1 (Moderate) Precip 63% chance · 0.44 in Now 75°F · feels 81°F Sunrise 6:37am Sunset 6:41pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 76°F 69°F Rain: heavy Thursday 77°F 68°F Overcast Friday 78°F 64°F Overcast Saturday 79°F 60°F Overcast Sunday 82°F 61°F Overcast Monday 84°F 63°F Overcast Tuesday 84°F 64°F Overcast

