9/24/25: Overcast Evening, 71.8°F, Dense Drizzle Expected Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 71.8°F with overcast skies, a mild breeze blowing at 7 mph, and no current precipitation. The area experienced a high of 76.5°F earlier today, with humidity contributing to heavy rainfall totaling 0.45 inches, despite the precipitation chance being at 63%.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to dip slightly to a low of 71.1°F. The wind will continue at a gentle pace up to 7.1 mph. There’s a 37% chance of rain, likely manifesting as dense drizzle which could affect visibility for drivers during late-night travel.

Looking ahead, the weather pattern will maintain mild and humid conditions without significant temperature change. Residents should carry on with usual precautionary measures suited for drizzly evenings.

No weather alerts or warnings are currently issued, ensuring a calm night ahead for the residents of Williamson County. However, staying updated on the weather forecasts and any sudden changes in conditions is always advisable.

Today’s Details

High
76°F
Low
69°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
94%
UV Index
5.1 (Moderate)
Precip
63% chance · 0.45 in
Now
72°F · feels 77°F
Sunrise
6:37am
Sunset
6:41pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 76°F 69°F Rain: heavy
Thursday 76°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 75°F 63°F Overcast
Saturday 80°F 63°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 83°F 61°F Overcast
Monday 82°F 67°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 84°F 63°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

