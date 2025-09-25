9/24/25: Overcast Evening, 71.8°F, Dense Drizzle Expected Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 71.8°F with overcast skies, a mild breeze blowing at 7 mph, and no current precipitation. The area experienced a high of 76.5°F earlier today, with humidity contributing to heavy rainfall totaling 0.45 inches, despite the precipitation chance being at 63%.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to dip slightly to a low of 71.1°F. The wind will continue at a gentle pace up to 7.1 mph. There’s a 37% chance of rain, likely manifesting as dense drizzle which could affect visibility for drivers during late-night travel.

Looking ahead, the weather pattern will maintain mild and humid conditions without significant temperature change. Residents should carry on with usual precautionary measures suited for drizzly evenings.

No weather alerts or warnings are currently issued, ensuring a calm night ahead for the residents of Williamson County. However, staying updated on the weather forecasts and any sudden changes in conditions is always advisable.

Today’s Details High 76°F Low 69°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 94% UV Index 5.1 (Moderate) Precip 63% chance · 0.45 in Now 72°F · feels 77°F Sunrise 6:37am Sunset 6:41pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 76°F 69°F Rain: heavy Thursday 76°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 75°F 63°F Overcast Saturday 80°F 63°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 83°F 61°F Overcast Monday 82°F 67°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 84°F 63°F Drizzle: light

