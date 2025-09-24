9/24/25: Moderate Rain Showers at 76.5°F with Winds Up to 13.4 mph

Williamson County Weather Update – 9/24/25
As of 1:50 PM today in Williamson County, the weather features moderate rain showers with a current temperature of 76.5°F. Winds are blowing at 8.5 mph, and there has been 0.04 inches of precipitation recorded.
Today’s temperature is forecasted to reach a high of 77°F, closely matching the current temperature, with continued moderate rain showers. The overall chance of precipitation today stands at 63%, with an expected total of 0.68 inches. Winds could gust up to 13.4 mph.
Moving into tonight, the skies will clear somewhat to become partly cloudy. The low is anticipated to be around 71.8°F, with wind speeds maintaining up to 13.4 mph. The chance of rain decreases to 41%.
Residents are encouraged to carry umbrellas and drive cautiously due to potentially slick road conditions. No specific weather alerts are in effect at this time. Please stay tuned to local forecasts for any updates.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|77°F
|69°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|77°F
|68°F
|Rain: heavy
|Friday
|78°F
|63°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|79°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|81°F
|59°F
|Clear sky
|Monday
|82°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|83°F
|63°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
