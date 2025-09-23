9/23/25: Overcast Evening at 78°F, Heavy Rain Earlier Today

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, conditions are currently overcast with a temperature of 78.4°F. Winds are flowing at a gentle pace of 6 mph, with no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the high reached 79°F with up to 1.42 inches of precipitation, indicating heavy rainfall in the area. The likelihood of rain was high at 71%, and wind speeds peaked at 11.1 mph.

Looking into tonight’s weather, the skies will remain overcast with a slight dip in temperature to a low of 72°F. Winds are expected to slow to up to 6.5 mph, and there’s a reduced 25% chance of further precipitation.

Residents in Williamson County should prepare for continued overcast conditions and occasional dampness continuing into the night and the early hours of tomorrow. Winds will remain mild, and any instances of rain will be sparse compared to earlier in the day.

Today’s Details High 79°F Low 68°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 78% UV Index 6 (High) Precip 71% chance · 1.42 in Now 78°F · feels 85°F Sunrise 6:36am Sunset 6:42pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 79°F 68°F Rain: heavy Wednesday 79°F 71°F Rain: moderate Thursday 78°F 66°F Drizzle: dense Friday 79°F 64°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 78°F 61°F Drizzle: light Sunday 81°F 59°F Clear sky Monday 82°F 60°F Clear sky

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

