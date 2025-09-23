9/23/25: Overcast Evening at 78°F, Heavy Rain Earlier Today

By
Source Staff
-

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, conditions are currently overcast with a temperature of 78.4°F. Winds are flowing at a gentle pace of 6 mph, with no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the high reached 79°F with up to 1.42 inches of precipitation, indicating heavy rainfall in the area. The likelihood of rain was high at 71%, and wind speeds peaked at 11.1 mph.

Looking into tonight’s weather, the skies will remain overcast with a slight dip in temperature to a low of 72°F. Winds are expected to slow to up to 6.5 mph, and there’s a reduced 25% chance of further precipitation.

Residents in Williamson County should prepare for continued overcast conditions and occasional dampness continuing into the night and the early hours of tomorrow. Winds will remain mild, and any instances of rain will be sparse compared to earlier in the day.

Today’s Details

High
79°F
Low
68°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
78%
UV Index
6 (High)
Precip
71% chance · 1.42 in
Now
78°F · feels 85°F
Sunrise
6:36am
Sunset
6:42pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 79°F 68°F Rain: heavy
Wednesday 79°F 71°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 78°F 66°F Drizzle: dense
Friday 79°F 64°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 78°F 61°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 81°F 59°F Clear sky
Monday 82°F 60°F Clear sky
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here