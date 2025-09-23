9/23/25: Overcast Early, High 80 With Heavy Rain Expected Later

As of 4:50 AM today in Williamson County, conditions are overcast with a temperature of 68.9°F. Winds are calm at 2.4 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

For today, 9/23/25, residents of Williamson County can expect a cooler day with a high of 80.2°F. Temperatures earlier dropped to 68.2°F. The area will see increasing wind speeds up to 10.1 mph and a significant chance of rain at 68%. Approximately 0.6 inches of heavy rain is predicted, so it’s advisable to keep umbrellas handy.

Tonight, the temperature will remain mild with a low of 70.2°F. Overcast skies will continue and winds will decrease to around 6 mph. The chance of rain drops to 26%.

Residents should prepare for the potential heavy rainfall today and monitor local weather updates regularly for any changes.

Today’s Details High 80°F Low 68°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 96% UV Index 5.8 (Moderate) Precip 68% chance · 0.6 in Now 69°F · feels 75°F Sunrise 6:36am Sunset 6:42pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 80°F 68°F Rain: heavy Wednesday 80°F 69°F Rain: heavy Thursday 77°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 80°F 60°F Drizzle: light Saturday 81°F 58°F Clear sky Sunday 85°F 58°F Clear sky Monday 86°F 64°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email