9/23/25: Overcast Early, High 80 With Heavy Rain Expected Later

By
Source Staff
-

As of 4:50 AM today in Williamson County, conditions are overcast with a temperature of 68.9°F. Winds are calm at 2.4 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

For today, 9/23/25, residents of Williamson County can expect a cooler day with a high of 80.2°F. Temperatures earlier dropped to 68.2°F. The area will see increasing wind speeds up to 10.1 mph and a significant chance of rain at 68%. Approximately 0.6 inches of heavy rain is predicted, so it’s advisable to keep umbrellas handy.

Tonight, the temperature will remain mild with a low of 70.2°F. Overcast skies will continue and winds will decrease to around 6 mph. The chance of rain drops to 26%.

Residents should prepare for the potential heavy rainfall today and monitor local weather updates regularly for any changes.

Today’s Details

High
80°F
Low
68°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
96%
UV Index
5.8 (Moderate)
Precip
68% chance · 0.6 in
Now
69°F · feels 75°F
Sunrise
6:36am
Sunset
6:42pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 80°F 68°F Rain: heavy
Wednesday 80°F 69°F Rain: heavy
Thursday 77°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 80°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 81°F 58°F Clear sky
Sunday 85°F 58°F Clear sky
Monday 86°F 64°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

