9/23/25: Overcast and 77°F, Heavy Rain Expected, Winds to 11 mph

By
Source Staff
-

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 76.8°F and a gentle breeze blowing at 5.4 mph. No precipitation has been recorded so far.

Today’s temperature is expected to reach a high of 79.7°F, with the chance of precipitation rising to 71%. Heavy rainfall totaling around 1.42 inches is anticipated, accompanied by occasional winds peaking at 11.1 mph. Residents should prepare for significant rainfall throughout the day.

Tonight, the sky will clear up slightly to become partly cloudy. Temperatures will cool to a low of 72.1°F. The wind will calm to speeds of up to 5 mph, and the chance of rain will decrease to 22%.

Overall, Williamson County is experiencing a mostly overcast day with expected heavy rain later, leading into a drier and partly cloudy evening.

Today’s Details

High
80°F
Low
68°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
85%
UV Index
6 (High)
Precip
71% chance · 1.42 in
Now
77°F · feels 84°F
Sunrise
6:36am
Sunset
6:42pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 80°F 68°F Rain: heavy
Wednesday 77°F 69°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 78°F 66°F Drizzle: dense
Friday 79°F 64°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 78°F 61°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 81°F 59°F Clear sky
Monday 82°F 60°F Clear sky
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here