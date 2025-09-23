9/23/25: Overcast and 77°F, Heavy Rain Expected, Winds to 11 mph

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 76.8°F and a gentle breeze blowing at 5.4 mph. No precipitation has been recorded so far.

Today’s temperature is expected to reach a high of 79.7°F, with the chance of precipitation rising to 71%. Heavy rainfall totaling around 1.42 inches is anticipated, accompanied by occasional winds peaking at 11.1 mph. Residents should prepare for significant rainfall throughout the day.

Tonight, the sky will clear up slightly to become partly cloudy. Temperatures will cool to a low of 72.1°F. The wind will calm to speeds of up to 5 mph, and the chance of rain will decrease to 22%.

Overall, Williamson County is experiencing a mostly overcast day with expected heavy rain later, leading into a drier and partly cloudy evening.

Today’s Details High 80°F Low 68°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 85% UV Index 6 (High) Precip 71% chance · 1.42 in Now 77°F · feels 84°F Sunrise 6:36am Sunset 6:42pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 80°F 68°F Rain: heavy Wednesday 77°F 69°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 78°F 66°F Drizzle: dense Friday 79°F 64°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 78°F 61°F Drizzle: light Sunday 81°F 59°F Clear sky Monday 82°F 60°F Clear sky

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email