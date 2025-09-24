9/23/25: Moderate Rain Showers Continue, Temp Holds Steady at 70

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 70.2°F with wind speeds reaching 12.7 mph and moderate rain showers bringing 0.55 inches of precipitation.
Earlier today, Williamson County experienced similar wet conditions, recording a high temperature of 79°F and a low of 67.8°F. Wind speeds peaked at 11.1 mph while precipitation chances were significant at 71%, cumulating a total of 2.3 inches of rain throughout the day.
Looking ahead to tonight, the temperature is expected to stabilize at a low of around 70°F with winds slowing to 4.8 mph. The probability of precipitation will decrease to 47%, but skies will remain mostly overcast.
Residents should prepare for continued intermittent rain showers into the early morning, maintaining cautious travel and outdoor activity planning.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|79°F
|68°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|81°F
|70°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|78°F
|66°F
|Rain: heavy
|Friday
|79°F
|61°F
|Partly cloudy
|Saturday
|78°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|81°F
|60°F
|Clear sky
|Monday
|81°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
