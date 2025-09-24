9/23/25: Moderate Rain Showers Continue, Temp Holds Steady at 70

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 70.2°F with wind speeds reaching 12.7 mph and moderate rain showers bringing 0.55 inches of precipitation.

Earlier today, Williamson County experienced similar wet conditions, recording a high temperature of 79°F and a low of 67.8°F. Wind speeds peaked at 11.1 mph while precipitation chances were significant at 71%, cumulating a total of 2.3 inches of rain throughout the day.

Looking ahead to tonight, the temperature is expected to stabilize at a low of around 70°F with winds slowing to 4.8 mph. The probability of precipitation will decrease to 47%, but skies will remain mostly overcast.

Residents should prepare for continued intermittent rain showers into the early morning, maintaining cautious travel and outdoor activity planning.

Today’s Details High 79°F Low 68°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 94% UV Index 5.9 (Moderate) Precip 71% chance · 2.3 in Now 70°F · feels 72°F Sunrise 6:36am Sunset 6:42pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 79°F 68°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 81°F 70°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 78°F 66°F Rain: heavy Friday 79°F 61°F Partly cloudy Saturday 78°F 62°F Overcast Sunday 81°F 60°F Clear sky Monday 81°F 60°F Drizzle: light

