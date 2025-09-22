9/22/25: Overcast and Warm at 81.5°F in Williamson County, Light Drizzle Expected Today

Williamson County Weather Update: September 22, 2025

As of 1:50 PM today in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 81.5°F. Winds are blowing at a moderate rate of 10.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s temperature peaked near 84.4°F while dropping to a low of 68.4°F in the early hours. Wind speeds reached up to 12.3 mph. Although it remained largely dry, there was a slight chance of light drizzle with only 0.02 inches of rain recorded. The chance of precipitation stood at 19%.

Tonight, expect the low temperatures to be around 70.7°F with continued overcast skies. Winds will slightly decrease to speeds of up to 10.2 mph. The chance of rain diminishes further to 12%, with no significant precipitation expected.

Residents should plan for a mostly dry evening with mild temperatures and modest winds, ideal for evening outdoor activities. Keep an eye on the sky, however, as occasional overcast conditions may persist.

Today’s Details High 84°F Low 68°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 56% UV Index 6.1 (High) Precip 19% chance · 0.02 in Now 82°F · feels 82°F Sunrise 6:35am Sunset 6:44pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 84°F 68°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 80°F 69°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 78°F 69°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 78°F 63°F Drizzle: light Friday 78°F 58°F Overcast Saturday 80°F 57°F Clear sky Sunday 83°F 58°F Overcast

