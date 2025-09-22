9/22/25: Clear Sky, Early AM Temp 67.8°F, High Expected 85.6°F

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature measures 67.8°F under a clear sky, with a gentle breeze at 3.4 mph, and no precipitation observed.

Today, locals can expect temperatures to rise to a high of 85.6°F with light drizzle in some areas, despite a 35% chance of precipitation overall. Winds may reach up to 11.7 mph. Tonight, temperatures are predicted to cool slightly to a low of 73°F while overcast conditions move in. The wind will decrease to speeds up to 7.4 mph and the chance of rain diminishes slightly to 25%.

Residents should prepare for potentially slippery roads during the morning due to the drizzle, and those sensitive to changes in weather might want to carry light layers due to the fluctuating temperatures and overcast conditions expected tonight.

Today’s Details

High
86°F
Low
68°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
90%
UV Index
4.8 (Moderate)
Precip
35% chance · 0 in
Now
68°F · feels 72°F
Sunrise
6:35am
Sunset
6:44pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 86°F 68°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 83°F 69°F Overcast
Wednesday 75°F 69°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 79°F 65°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 78°F 61°F Overcast
Saturday 80°F 62°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 81°F 62°F Rain showers: slight
Next 24 Hours

