9/22/25: Clear Sky, Early AM Temp 67.8°F, High Expected 85.6°F

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature measures 67.8°F under a clear sky, with a gentle breeze at 3.4 mph, and no precipitation observed.

Today, locals can expect temperatures to rise to a high of 85.6°F with light drizzle in some areas, despite a 35% chance of precipitation overall. Winds may reach up to 11.7 mph. Tonight, temperatures are predicted to cool slightly to a low of 73°F while overcast conditions move in. The wind will decrease to speeds up to 7.4 mph and the chance of rain diminishes slightly to 25%.

Residents should prepare for potentially slippery roads during the morning due to the drizzle, and those sensitive to changes in weather might want to carry light layers due to the fluctuating temperatures and overcast conditions expected tonight.

Today’s Details High 86°F Low 68°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 90% UV Index 4.8 (Moderate) Precip 35% chance · 0 in Now 68°F · feels 72°F Sunrise 6:35am Sunset 6:44pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 86°F 68°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 83°F 69°F Overcast Wednesday 75°F 69°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 79°F 65°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 78°F 61°F Overcast Saturday 80°F 62°F Drizzle: light Sunday 81°F 62°F Rain showers: slight

