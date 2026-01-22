9-1-1 Nashville will be Filming in Franklin this Afternoon

The City of Franklin shared that 9-1-1 Nashville will be filming in Franklin on Thursday, January 22nd, from 3 pm – 5 pm on Nichol Lane between Mallory Lane and Seaboard Lane.

The scene will include a staged car crash and a 20-foot fireball between 3 and 5 pm. Fake emergency vehicles will also be present.

The production company has notified local businesses and residents, and traffic control officers will be on-site to ensure safety.

If you are in the area, please be aware that this is a planned filming event and there is no cause for concern.

There will be traffic control on hand to ensure a safe perimeter of the filming.

