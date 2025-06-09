9-1-1: Nashville TV Show to Start Filming this Summer in Nashville

“9-1-1: Nashville” will begin filming this summer in Nashville with plans to premiere the new series this fall on ABC and Hulu.

The newest entry into the franchise, “9-1-1: Nashville,” is a high-octane procedural about heroic first responders, as well as their family saga of power and glamour set in one of America’s most diverse and dynamic cities. The all-new series stars Chris O’Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, Hailey Kilgore, Michael Provost, Juani Feliz and Hunter McVey.

“9-1-1: Nashville” is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television. Ryan Murphy, Tim Minear and Rashad Raisani will serve as executive producers and writers with Chris O’Donnell, Brad Buecker, Brad Falchuk and Angela Bassett also executive producing. Raisani serves as the showrunner.

“I was lucky enough to enjoy a 14-year run on ‘NCIS: Los Angeles.’ I am looking forward to this new chapter with ‘9-1-1: Nashville.’” Chris O’Donnell says. “Love the energy in Nashville, great people and great music. We plan on showcasing this amazing city.”

Filming will take place through early 2026 and is expected to generate over $50 million in economic impact for local businesses and labor, creating more than 600 jobs.

The series will showcase several iconic locations across Davidson County and surrounding Middle Tennessee communities to both national and international audiences.

Tennessee boasts a robust entertainment production and music industry, which generated $8.2 billion in economic impact to the state in 2024 and created more than $3.7 billion in new earnings to Tennessee workers. The Volunteer State’s immense growth and attractiveness to entertainers and producers is supported by the Tennessee Entertainment Commission and partners like the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp and the City of Nashville, which each helped to recruit and land “9-1-1 Nashville” in Tennessee.

