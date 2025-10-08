‘9-1-1 Nashville’ Show Premieres This Week, Ole Smoky Distillery to Host Watch Party

9-1-1 Nashville will premiere this week, Thursday, October 9th, on ABC at 8 pm.
The series has been filming in the Nashville area. In the official trailer for the show, you see Kane Brown performing at a concert at Ascend Amphitheater, with an emergency unfolding in the background.
On the ABC website, it shares about the first episode, “When a powerful tornado tears through Nashville and endangers a country music festival, Captain Don Hart leads fire station 113 on a harrowing rescue mission. Meanwhile, the Hart family contends with a fallout when a long-held secret is revealed.”
The all-new series stars Chris O’Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, Hailey Kilgore, Michael Provost, Juani Feliz, and Hunter McVey.
There will be a watch party for the premiere at Ole Smoky Distillery, 423 6th Avenue S, Nashville, beginning at 7 pm. The event is free and open to the public; the show will appear on two large screens for viewing. Watch the show’s official trailer below.
For October, the show will offer discounts in Nashville to first responders.
Hard Rock Cafe
Discount: 20% on all food and non-alcoholic purchases
Live Dates: 10/1-10/31
100 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201
Chief’s on Broadway
Discount: 15% off food and retail
Live Dates: 10/1-10/31
200 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201
Nashville Adventure Walking Tours
Discount:
• Special Celebration Tour: On National First Responders Day (Oct 28), we will host a free, first responder–only walking tour of downtown Nashville.
• October Discount: We’d also like to extend a 25% discount on all Nashville Adventures walking tours for verified first responders (including military).
Live Dates: 10/5-10/28
Code: 911NASH at checkout
Acme Feed and Seed
Discount: 15% off food
Live Dates: 10/6-10/13
101 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201
Nelson’s Green Brier
Discount:
• Tour and Tasting: 20% off
• Restaurant Special: $20 combo (Short-rib grilled Cheese and an old fashioned)
Live Dates: 10/1-10/31
1414 Clinton St, Nashville, TN 37203
The Goo Goo Shop
Discount: 20% off
Live Dates: 10/1-10/31
116 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201
Old Town Trolley Tours
Discount: Complimentary Admission
Live Dates: 10/6-10/10
201 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201
Ole Red
Discount: 10% off
Live Dates: 10/1-10/31
Multiple Locations
• 511 Parkway, Gatlinburg, TN 37738
• 3627 South Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
• 300 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201
• 1 Terminal Dr., Nashville Airport, TN 37214
• 8417 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819
• 214 W Main, Tishomingo, OK 73460
Category 10
Discount: 10% off
Live Dates: 10/1-10/31
120 2nd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37201
Hattie Jane’s Creamery
Discount: 10% off
Live Dates: 10/1-10/31
Multiple Locations
• 16 Public Square, Columbia, TN 38401
• 116 N Church St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
• 5055 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203
• 2418 Lebanon Pike, Nashville TN 37214
• 1317 McGavock Pike, Nashville TN 37216
Boot Country
Discount: 10% off
Live Dates: 10/6-10/13
304 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201
Shake Shack
Discount: 10% off
Live Dates: 10/1-10/31
Surcheros
Discount: 25% off
Live Dates: 10/5-10/28
Multiple Locations
• 2222 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
• 4060 Cane Ridge Pkwy, Antioch, TN 37013
National Museum of African American Music
Discount: 31.33 (Normal ticket is $33.33 or $35.00 with tax)
Live Dates: 10/1-10/31
510 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201
FIFTH + BROADWAY PARTNERS
Buck Mason
Discount: 10% off
Live Dates: 10/1-10/31
5042 Broadway, Nashville TN 37203
Garage Sale Vintage
Discount: 10% off
Live Dates: 10/1-10/31
5040 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203
Levi’s
Discount: 10% off
Live Dates: 10/1-10/31
5048 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201
VidaFlo (IV Hydration)
Discount: 20% off
Live Dates: 10/1-10/31
5036 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201
Elixir Coffee
Discount: 25% off
Live Dates: 10/5-10/12
5045 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201
Hollie Ray Boutique
Discount: 10% off
Live Dates: 10/1-10/31
5020 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201
STUDS
Discount: 20% off
Live Dates: 10/1-10/31
5064 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201
The Music City Shop
Discount: 20% off
Live Dates: 10/1-10/31
5036 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201
The NASH Collection
Discount: 20% off
Live Dates: 10/1-10/31
5061 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201
The Normal Brand
Discount: 25% off
Live Dates: 10/1-10/31
5068 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201
