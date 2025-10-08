‘9-1-1 Nashville’ Show Premieres This Week, Ole Smoky Distillery to Host Watch Party

9-1-1 Nashville will premiere this week, Thursday, October 9th, on ABC at 8 pm.

The series has been filming in the Nashville area. In the official trailer for the show, you see Kane Brown performing at a concert at Ascend Amphitheater, with an emergency unfolding in the background.

On the ABC website, it shares about the first episode, “When a powerful tornado tears through Nashville and endangers a country music festival, Captain Don Hart leads fire station 113 on a harrowing rescue mission. Meanwhile, the Hart family contends with a fallout when a long-held secret is revealed.”

The all-new series stars Chris O’Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, Hailey Kilgore, Michael Provost, Juani Feliz, and Hunter McVey.

There will be a watch party for the premiere at Ole Smoky Distillery, 423 6th Avenue S, Nashville, beginning at 7 pm. The event is free and open to the public; the show will appear on two large screens for viewing. Watch the show’s official trailer below.

For October, the show will offer discounts in Nashville to first responders.

Hard Rock Cafe

Discount: 20% on all food and non-alcoholic purchases

Live Dates: 10/1-10/31

100 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201

Chief’s on Broadway

Discount: 15% off food and retail

Live Dates: 10/1-10/31

200 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201

Nashville Adventure Walking Tours

Discount:

• Special Celebration Tour: On National First Responders Day (Oct 28), we will host a free, first responder–only walking tour of downtown Nashville.

• October Discount: We’d also like to extend a 25% discount on all Nashville Adventures walking tours for verified first responders (including military).

Live Dates: 10/5-10/28

Code: 911NASH at checkout

Acme Feed and Seed

Discount: 15% off food

Live Dates: 10/6-10/13

101 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201

Nelson’s Green Brier

Discount:

• Tour and Tasting: 20% off

• Restaurant Special: $20 combo (Short-rib grilled Cheese and an old fashioned)

Live Dates: 10/1-10/31

1414 Clinton St, Nashville, TN 37203

The Goo Goo Shop

Discount: 20% off

Live Dates: 10/1-10/31

116 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201

Old Town Trolley Tours

Discount: Complimentary Admission

Live Dates: 10/6-10/10

201 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201

Ole Red

Discount: 10% off

Live Dates: 10/1-10/31

Multiple Locations

• 511 Parkway, Gatlinburg, TN 37738

• 3627 South Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

• 300 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201

• 1 Terminal Dr., Nashville Airport, TN 37214

• 8417 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819

• 214 W Main, Tishomingo, OK 73460

Category 10

Discount: 10% off

Live Dates: 10/1-10/31

120 2nd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37201

Hattie Jane’s Creamery

Discount: 10% off

Live Dates: 10/1-10/31

Multiple Locations

• 16 Public Square, Columbia, TN 38401

• 116 N Church St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

• 5055 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203

• 2418 Lebanon Pike, Nashville TN 37214

• 1317 McGavock Pike, Nashville TN 37216

Boot Country

Discount: 10% off

Live Dates: 10/6-10/13

304 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201

Shake Shack

Discount: 10% off

Live Dates: 10/1-10/31

Surcheros

Discount: 25% off

Live Dates: 10/5-10/28

Multiple Locations

• 2222 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

• 4060 Cane Ridge Pkwy, Antioch, TN 37013

National Museum of African American Music

Discount: 31.33 (Normal ticket is $33.33 or $35.00 with tax)

Live Dates: 10/1-10/31

510 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201

FIFTH + BROADWAY PARTNERS

Buck Mason

Discount: 10% off

Live Dates: 10/1-10/31

5042 Broadway, Nashville TN 37203

Garage Sale Vintage

Discount: 10% off

Live Dates: 10/1-10/31

5040 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203

Levi’s

Discount: 10% off

Live Dates: 10/1-10/31

5048 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201

VidaFlo (IV Hydration)

Discount: 20% off

Live Dates: 10/1-10/31

5036 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201

Elixir Coffee

Discount: 25% off

Live Dates: 10/5-10/12

5045 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201

Hollie Ray Boutique

Discount: 10% off

Live Dates: 10/1-10/31

5020 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201

STUDS

Discount: 20% off

Live Dates: 10/1-10/31

5064 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201

The Music City Shop

Discount: 20% off

Live Dates: 10/1-10/31

5036 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201

The NASH Collection

Discount: 20% off

Live Dates: 10/1-10/31

5061 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201

The Normal Brand

Discount: 25% off

Live Dates: 10/1-10/31

5068 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201

