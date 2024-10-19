8th Annual Scott Hamilton and Friends to Return to Bridgestone Arena

Legendary figure skater SCOTT HAMILTON returns to host the 8th Annual SCOTT HAMILTON & FRIENDS with special co-host MATT ISEMAN, promising a magical evening to celebrate the holiday season with world-class music and skating. This unforgettable event will take place LIVE on November 24th, beginning 5 pm, at Bridgestone Arena and promises a captivating fusion of award-winning music and breathtaking figure skating performances. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation, which funds innovative cancer research. Tickets to the family-friendly event start at $34.80 and are available for purchase at ticketmaster.com.

The initial star-studded musical lineup announced to perform with Nashville’s premiere live band SIXWIRE includes:

CECE WINANS – The best-selling and most-awarded female Gospel artist of all time, with a record-breaking collection of awards

STEVEN CURTIS CHAPMAN – 5x GRAMMY® Award-winner and most-awarded artist in Christian music history, with an unprecedented 59 Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association

THE ISAACS – Family-driven bluegrass and Southern Gospel group honored with multiple Dove Awards and 3x GRAMMY® nods for their timeless harmonies and soulful performances

GAVIN DEGRAW – GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-platinum singer/songwriter known for his raw, emotionally charged hits and powerful live performances

JASON DERLATKA – Journey’s talented keyboardist, and a 2x Emmy-nominated composer/songwriter whose work spans multi-platinum recording artists, countless national ad campaigns and some of the most popular TV series of the past decade

CHARLES ESTEN – Versatile actor and acclaimed singer/songwriter, holding a Guinness World Record for releasing original music every week for 54 consecutive weeks

Featured Olympic, World and National Champion figure skaters performing include Olympic Team Bronze Medalist JEREMY ABBOTT, 2x Olympian and 4x World Champion KURT BROWNING, 2x World Medalists and Olympians KAITLYN WEAVER & ANDREW POJE, 2x US National Champion and Olympian GRACIE GOLD, 2x Canadian National Champion and Olympian KEEGAN MESSING, US National Champion and Olympian MARIAH BELL, and 2x US National Champion ALISSA CZISNY. Social media sensation ELLADJ BALDÉ, known for his electrifying performances, will make his fourth consecutive appearance in the show.

Immediately following the Arena show, the After Show Celebration at The Omni Hotel will bring artists, sponsors and guests together for live entertainment, cocktails and seated dinner, a photo booth and an incredible silent action.

More information about this one-of-a-kind event that will leave guests inspired and uplifted while entertained, and the funding it benefit are found at ScottCARES.org.

