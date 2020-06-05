Just a short drive from Historic Downtown Franklin, TN, you’ll find the peaceful community of College Grove, where rustic and small town charm meets fabulous luxury living. Top ranked schools, friendly neighbors, and nearby attractions like Arrington Vineyards makes The Grove neighborhood a wonderful place to call home. The scenery is stunning! Residents of College Grove enjoy the tranquil, idyllic setting of Middle Tennessee’s rolling hills, barns, and equestrian properties… all while benefiting from close access to Franklin, Brentwood, and Nashville.

Luxury home Realtor® Paula Hinegardner presents a new listing in The Grove, a gated 1,100-acre resort-style community. Situated along the golf course with spectacular views of the 14th hole, 8238 Heirloom Blvd offers the best in luxury living in Middle Tennessee. Call the Paula Hinegardner Group to schedule a viewing of this home, or explore 8238 Heirloom Blvd from the comfort of your own home. For an appointment, call (615) 618-1330. And for a full narrated tour click, watch this video

8238 Heirloom Blvd

This 6,000+ square-foot home features a beautiful kitchen with farmhouse sink and ornate island. The gourmet-quality kitchen spills over into the welcoming family room, where memories will be made for generations. Step out through the sliding glass doors to enjoy the covered patio with two ceiling fans, entertainment area, and outdoor grill space. Through the stone archways you’ll find a hot tub and small swimming pool perfect for unwinding at the end of a long day.

Next, a quiet retreat awaits. Find yourself restored by the master suite, which features its own private outdoor patio space, an enormous walk-in closet, and enviable master bath. This spacious home also features an additional three bedrooms, large bonus room, and a third-floor living area that opens up to a covered upper-level deck. View the listing.

Additional Details & Features

6,121 square feet

4 bedrooms

4 full bathrooms; 2 half bathrooms

Attached garage

Stone terrace with outdoor kitchen

Outdoor living spaces with private patios

First and second floor balconies

Spa and dipping pool with water feature

Luxury kitchen with Thermador appliances

Huge master with spa bath and boutique closet

Main floor guest suite and second master upstairs

Game and media room

Hidden room

Home gym

Unfurnished studio space above porte-cochere attached garage

0.5 acre lot

Designed for entertaining!

Community amenities include: clubhouse, fitness center, golf course, pool, tennis courts, and gated community

8238 Heirloom Blvd., College Grove, TN 37046 – House for Sale from Home Pix Media on Vimeo.

Contact Luxury Realtor® Paula Hinegardener

The Paula Hinegardner Group is in the business of uniting extraordinary homes with extraordinary lives. For more information about 8238 Heirloom Blvd, please contact Paula Hinegardner today. Call (615) 618-1330.