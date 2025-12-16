Experience Timeless Sophistication at 8101 Turning Point Drive – An Award-Winning Masterpiece in Primm Farm

Nestled within one of Brentwood’s most exclusive enclaves of just 24 estate homesites, 8101 Turning Point Drive represents far more than an exceptional residence—it is a statement of refined elegance and purposeful luxury. This magnificent 7,622-square-foot estate, masterfully crafted by the award-winning Landon Development, offers five spacious bedrooms and seven luxurious bathrooms on a generous .97-acre homesite. Susan Gregory with Onward Real Estate invites discerning buyers to discover this rare opportunity where architectural grandeur meets modern sophistication.

This stunning new construction estate in the prestigious Primm Farm community delivers an unparalleled lifestyle minutes from Brentwood’s finest shopping, dining, and interstate access—perfectly balancing convenience with the tranquility of private estate living.

Award-Winning Excellence by Landon Development

Every detail of 8101 Turning Point Drive reflects the superior craftsmanship and meticulous attention that has established Landon Development as a premier luxury homebuilder. From the dramatic architectural elements to the artful interior appointments, this estate showcases their unwavering commitment to creating homes that elevate daily living into an art form.

The thoughtful integration of grand spaces with intimate retreats creates an atmosphere that is simultaneously impressive and warmly inviting—a hallmark of Landon Development’s understanding of sophisticated family living.

Architectural Grandeur Meets Functional Design

Upon entering this remarkable estate, you’re immediately captivated by the soaring vaulted and double-height ceilings that create a sense of spacious elegance while maintaining the comfortable warmth essential to luxury living.

Bedroom Configuration:

Five generously proportioned bedrooms designed for ultimate comfort and privacy

Three beautiful main-level bedrooms offering convenient single-floor living

Two stunning upper-level suites providing peaceful retreats with special touches

Seven luxurious bathrooms ensuring convenience throughout the home

Forward-Thinking Amenities:

Elevator access to all levels, ensuring seamless accessibility and future-ready design

Dual staircases elegantly connecting the home’s multiple levels

Solid-core doors throughout providing exceptional acoustic privacy

Strategic room placement maximizing functionality and flow

A Culinary Masterpiece for the Discerning Chef

The heart of this estate is an extraordinary chef’s kitchen that redefines the art of entertaining and culinary excellence:

Kitchen Features:

Dual islands providing abundant workspace and gathering areas

Professional-grade 36″ refrigerator and separate freezer

Full scullery for seamless preparation and cleanup

Adjoining wine room perfect for the connoisseur’s collection

Thoughtful layout flowing effortlessly to entertaining spaces

Sophisticated Entertainment and Wellness Spaces

This estate excels in providing multiple venues for both grand-scale entertaining and personal rejuvenation:

Main Level Luxury:

Expansive family living areas designed for gathering and celebration

Dedicated exercise room with convenient garage access

Strategic placement of social spaces maximizing flow and functionality

Upper Level Retreats:

Media room complete with wet bar for sophisticated entertainment

Secure safe room providing peace of mind

Bunk area and loft offering versatile space for family and guests

Practical Elegance:

Dedicated laundry/craft room featuring an island layout

Spacious 4-car garage with integrated storage solutions

Thoughtful mudroom and storage areas maintaining organization

The Primary Suite: A Grand Personal Sanctuary

The owner’s suite represents the pinnacle of luxury retreat living, offering an expansive haven for relaxation and renewal:

Cozy fireplace creating warmth and ambiance

Spa-inspired bathroom with premium fixtures and finishes

Private sauna for ultimate wellness and relaxation

Built-in beverage bar for convenience and indulgence

Secure safe storage providing discretion and security

Generous walk-in closets offering exceptional organization

Upper Level Bedrooms: Distinctive Personal Retreats

Two additional upper-level bedrooms showcase exceptional attention to detail:

Individual fireplaces in each bedroom creating intimate atmospheres

Plush, luxurious bathrooms with premium appointments

Walk-in closets providing abundant storage and organization

Thoughtful design ensuring privacy and comfort

Resort-Style Outdoor Living Experience

The outdoor amenities of 8101 Turning Point Drive rival the finest private clubs, offering multiple venues for relaxation, recreation, and spectacular entertaining:

Pool Paradise:

Pristine 20×40 resort-style pool with spa enhancement

Extensive surrounding deck space for lounging and sunbathing

Thoughtful landscaping ensuring privacy and natural beauty

Outdoor Entertainment Haven:

Elaborate outdoor kitchen with premium appliances

Built-in grilling station for seamless alfresco dining

Multiple covered porch and courtyard areas providing year-round enjoyment

Elegant outdoor fireplace creating ambiance for evening gatherings

The Greenhouse: A Charming Distinction

Perhaps the most unique and delightful feature is the custom greenhouse—a rare amenity that sets this estate apart:

Working sink for convenience and functionality

Built-in planters for the gardening enthusiast

Charming design perfect for cultivating plants or serving as an art studio

Year-round enjoyment and endless possibilities

Prime Primm Farm Location

Situated in Brentwood’s most coveted address, this estate provides the perfect balance of exclusive privacy and convenient access to Middle Tennessee’s finest amenities:

Location Benefits:

Exclusive gated community of just 24 estate homesites

Large .97-acre homesite providing space and privacy

Minutes to premier shopping, restaurants, and interstate access

Brentwood’s highly-rated school district including top-ranked Ravenwood High School

Convenient proximity to both Nashville and Franklin

Peaceful, prestigious setting with modern infrastructure

Why This Estate Appeals to the Most Discerning Buyers

This property represents more than a real estate investment—it’s an opportunity to embrace a lifestyle of uncompromising luxury:

Superior Construction Quality: Landon Development’s award-winning reputation ensures exceptional build quality and meticulous attention to detail throughout every square foot of this magnificent home.

Thoughtful Design Excellence: The strategic placement of three main-level bedrooms provides flexible living options, while dual staircases and elevator access ensure convenience and accessibility for years to come.

Wellness-Focused Amenities: From the private sauna and exercise room to the resort-style pool and spa, this estate prioritizes health, relaxation, and well-being.

Exceptional Outdoor Living: The combination of pristine pool, elaborate outdoor kitchen, greenhouse, and multiple covered entertaining areas creates an outdoor paradise perfect for Tennessee’s beautiful climate.

Rare Privacy: The exclusive 24-homesite community ensures a level of privacy and prestige that is increasingly difficult to find in Brentwood’s competitive luxury market.

Investment Value: The combination of premier location, award-winning construction, and distinctive amenities creates exceptional long-term value potential in one of Tennessee’s most desirable communities.

Schedule Your Private Estate Tour Today

This exceptional opportunity to own a Landon Development masterpiece in Primm Farm represents a rare convergence of location, quality, and lifestyle. The combination of thoughtful design, exceptional craftsmanship, and distinctive amenities creates a living experience that few properties can match.

From the moment you enter through the grand entrance to your first evening by the outdoor fireplace, from morning coffee in the greenhouse to sunset swims in your private pool, 8101 Turning Point Drive has been designed to create lasting memories and elevate your daily experience of luxury living.

This is more than a home—it’s where your story of sophisticated living begins.

Contact Susan Gregory with Onward Real Estate today to schedule your private appointment and discover how this remarkable estate can become the backdrop for your most cherished memories. Time is of the essence—distinctive properties of this caliber in Primm Farm’s exclusive community don’t remain available long.

Don’t miss this exceptional opportunity to make 8101 Turning Point Drive your forever home.

