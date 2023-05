Franklin Police is asking for assistance to identify shoplifters.

They are wanted after stealing more than $800.00 in perfume from the Ulta store in Cool Springs.

The two left in a silver car. There is a cash reward for information on their identity.

Click here to see the video: https://bit.ly/3MdBJ83.

If you recognize them, you are asked all Crime Stoppers (615) 794-4000.

