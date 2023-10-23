8 Williamson County Holiday Craft Markets

1 Christmas Wishes Holiday Market

October 27 and 28, 2023

Church of the City

4910 Main Street

Spring Hill, Tennessee

More Information

Times: Friday, 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Cost: $5.00

Wrap Around will be hosting the 3rd Annual Christmas Wishes Holiday Market which will feature unique local vendors to help raise funds to give Christmas gifts to foster children at their Fostering Hope Christmas Event.

Last year, this event had 35 vendors and more than 800 people in attendance! Through the funds raised at market and its partnership with Church of the City, Wrap Around was able to give gifts to 524 foster kids. This year, Christmas Wishes Holiday Market will have 40 unique vendors who specialize in homemade products from the local community, like sourdough bread to handmade leather bags. Come join them for a weekend filled with local shopping and tons of fun!