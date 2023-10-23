8 Williamson County Holiday Craft Markets

‘Tis the season to begin shopping for handcrafted goods for gifts for friends and loved ones to give during the holidays. Here are eight holiday markets located in Williamson County that feature local creators and boutiques. They will offer lots of unique gift ideas for everyone on your gift-giving list. Plus, there will be lots of food, fun and beverages to get the season started right. And at some, you might just see Santa!
1Christmas Wishes Holiday Market
October 27 and 28, 2023
Church of the City
4910 Main Street
Spring Hill, Tennessee
More Information
Times: Friday, 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Saturday, 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Cost: $5.00
Wrap Around will be hosting the 3rd Annual Christmas Wishes Holiday Market which will feature unique local vendors to help raise funds to give Christmas gifts to foster children at their Fostering Hope Christmas Event.
Last year, this event had 35 vendors and more than 800 people in attendance! Through the funds raised at market and its partnership with Church of the City, Wrap Around was able to give gifts to 524 foster kids. This year, Christmas Wishes Holiday Market will have 40 unique vendors who specialize in homemade products from the local community, like sourdough bread to handmade leather bags. Come join them for a weekend filled with local shopping and tons of fun!
2Franklin MADE SOUTH
November 17 and 18, 2023
The Factory
230 Franklin Road
Franklin, TN
More Information
Time: Friday, 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. VIP Part
Saturday, 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Cost: Free to $69.00
The Ninth Annual MADE SOUTH Holiday Market is the best place to do all of your holiday shopping with some of the finest makers in all the South, all while sipping on cocktails (on Friday night), eating delicious food, and experiencing wonderful music and art. It feels awesome to walk away knowing that all of your shopping is done, that you will be giving unique, hand-crafted gifts to your friends and family, and that your purchases were made by small businesses. There will be live music and free parking.
3Franklin Makers Market Holiday Market
November 18, 2023
The Lake at Westhaven
1001 Westhaven Boulevard
Franklin, Tennessee
Time: 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
Cost: Free
Enjoy an afternoon of free, family-friendly festivities at the Franklin Makers Market Holiday Market! Kick off the holiday season at this winter market complete with more than 60 craft and artisan vendors, tasty treats, photos with Santa, a cocktail bar, and more! Franklin Makers Market is the best place to find unique, holiday treasures while supporting local makers and small businesses. Attendees can expect to find unique gifts and goods from a wide range of handcrafted home goods, jewelry, art, stationary, clothing, and health and beauty products.
4Centennial Holiday Craft Show
November 18 and 19, 2023
Centennial High School
5050 Mallory Lane
Franklin, Tennessee
https://centennialholidayshow.com/
Time: Saturday, 8:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. VIP Shopping
Saturday, 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Cost: $5.00 to $25.00
The Centennial Holiday Show is the major fundraiser for Centennial High School. Begun in 1998, it celebrates its 25th Anniversary this year! It is sponsored by the Parent Teacher Student Organization (PTSO) of Centennial High School and is held on the weekend before Thanksgiving. The show averages 4,000 to 6,000 shoppers and features more than 195 booths showcasing handcrafted items from around the country. Proceeds from the Holiday Craft Show support students, educators and assist in providing additional educational resources.
5Franklin Night Market
November 30, 2023
Battle Mountain Farm
6917 Arno-Allisona Road
College Grove, Tennessee
More Information
Time: 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Cost: Free
Join them for their Second Annual Holiday Night Market at Battle Mountain Farm. Shop local vendors, food trucks and enjoy great drinks.
6Franklin Mistletoe Market
December 2, 2023
Franklin High School
810 Hillsboro Road
Franklin, Tennessee
https://www.facebook.com/franklinhighmarket/
Time: 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Cost: Free
Mistletoe Market is Franklin High School’s (FHS) Christmas seasonal warm-up event, featuring crafts, gifts, decor and treats. Admission is free, it is open to the public and it is located in the FHS Commons. More than 140 vendors will be on hand showcasing one-of-a-kind merchandise and services. Enjoy shopping for exceptional and unique gifts including apparel, home decor, jewelry, accessories, gourmet foods and sweets. Great gifts for shoppers in the market for holidays, graduation, gifts, birthdays and more!
7Thompson Station Holiday Market
December 2, 2023
Homestead Manor
4683 Columbia Pike
Thompson Station, Tennessee
https://www.facebook.com/events/995049471659742/
Time: 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
Cost: Free
The Holiday Market features local artisans, crafters, small businesses, food trucks, photos with Santa and more. The market is set up outside on the front lawn of Homestead Manor in Thompson’s Station, Tennessee.
8Franklin Holiday Market
December 15 and 16, 2023
The Factory
230 Franklin Road
Franklin, TN
https://mademkt.com/markets/franklin/
Time: Friday, 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. VIP Party
Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Cost: $5.00
All of the vendors at this market must apply and pass through a jury process to sell at. You can always expect to find the highest quality, on-trend items when you shop at Made Market. Goods include items for the home, food, clothing, art, jewelry and much more.