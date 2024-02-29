8 WCS Elementary Schools to Host Summer ENCORE Camps

February 27, 2024 – Eight WCS elementary schools will host ENCORE camps this summer, and families may register now.

The week-long enrichment camps will take place in July. Those who participate will have the opportunity to choose their classes, explore different activities and learn new skills. ENCORE camps are open to current kindergarten through fifth-grade students, and students may attend camp at any of the host schools.

For more information, families may reach out to specific host schools about their camps. Registration is handled by each school.

The locations and dates of each ENCORE camp are listed below. The cost per student is $175.

Clovercroft Elementary, July 8-12

Heritage Elementary, July 8-12

Hunters Bend Elementary, July 8-12

Jordan Elementary, July 15-19

Kenrose Elementary, July 8-12

Scales Elementary, July 15-19

Oak View Elementary, July 8-12

Winstead Elementary, July 15-19

Source: WCS InFocus

