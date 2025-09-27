8 Things to Know About Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest, which officially takes place in Munich, Germany from September 20 through October 5 this year, is the world’s largest folk festival. Or in German Volksfest. While it has become the first event of the Fall season in many parts of the world, it was not originally a celebration of beer. It was actually created to honor the nuptials of Crown Prince Ludwig and Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen.

Now, Oktoberfest is celebrated around the world, including Brazil, Canada, China and the United States. Notable events taking place in Middle Tennessee include Oktoberfest at Oaklands Mansion in Murfreesboro on September 27, 2025 and Nashville Oktoberfest occurring in Germantown from October 3 through 5, 2025.

To help celebrate this popular event enjoyed with steins of beer and the wearing of traditional Bavarian clothing like lederhosen, here are twelve facts about the annual festivities.

The very first Oktoberfest took place in Munich on October 12, 1810. It took place in a field outside of the city walls called Theresienwiese. It means “Therese’s Meadow.”

In 1910, during the centenary celebration of the first Oktoberfest, about 120,000 liters of beer was consumed. Lederhosen, a costume standard at any Oktoberfest, were first adopted as practical workwear by peasants and laborers from Bavaria and Austria in the 18 th century. Made of leather, they were durable and practical in the harsh weather in the Alps. According to Wikipedia, in 1832, a delegation of Greeks visited the festival and cited the athletic events tied to the festival as a model for the Zappas Olympics, precursors of the modern Olympic Games. One of the most popular events at Oktoberfest is stein hoisting. It is a competition to see who can hold a full liter of beer in a ceramic beer stein for the longest length of time. Traditionally, the Bavarian Minister-President is served the first liter of beer after the kick-off parade ends. Then, twelve gunshots are fired from the stairs of Ruhmeshalle, or “Hall of Fame” looking over the Theresienwiese. The shots are the signal for the beginning of the serving of the beer. Last year, more than 400,000 sausages were eaten by the 700,000 people who participated in Oktoberfest. There are 1,200 types of sausage in Germany. Besides sausages, oxen, veal, roasted chicken, and pork knuckles are served at Oktoberfest.

