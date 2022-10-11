8 Pumpkin Patches to Visit Across Middle Tennessee

1 Flying Ghost Pumpkin Patch (Davidson County)

97 White Bridge Road

Nashville, TN 37209

September-October, Monday-Saturday: 8:000am-7:00pm, Sunday: 8:00am-6:00pm

Visit metro Nashville’s largest selection of mums, pumpkins, and hay bales. There are plenty of photo prop opportunities throughout and a chance to try pumpkin bowling. The patch is pet friendly and free of charge for entry.

For more information, click here.