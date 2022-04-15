8 Places for Easter Brunch 2022

Easter is here and we’ve rounded up some restaurants to check out for brunch over Easter weekend.
155 South
403 Main St
Franklin, 37064
615-538-6001
Brentwood
7031 Executive Drive, Suite 101
Brentwood, 37027
615-610-3341
On Easter Sunday, you can enjoy 55 South’s Bloody Mary & mimosas. Also, their a la carte brunch menu will be available, which includes items like:
Chicken & Waffles
Made-to-order waffle topped with fried chicken, whipped butter, and a side of syrup (sub hot chicken $1.00)
Huevos Rancheros
2 eggs poached in salsa de arbol, served on black bean tostadas topped with avocado, pico de gallo, cheese)
Farmers Benedict
Two poached eggs, housemade buttermilk biscuit, fried okra, tomato gravy, parmesan, prosciutto style country ham
Find more information here.
2Ruby Sunshine
231 Public Square
Franklin, TN
615-716-3711
The New Orleans-inspired brunch spot will not have a special menu on Easter; however, you can enjoy Big Easy twists on Southern brunch classics, including benedicts, pancakes, and French Toast, as well as eye-opening cocktails.
Find more information here.
3The Rutledge
105 International Drive
Franklin, TN
615-472-1640
Serving brunch from 11 a – 3 p. You will find bottomless mimosas, french toast, hot chicken and biscuits on the menu and so much more.
Find more information here.
4Granite City
1864 West McEwen Drive
Franklin, TN
(615) 435-1949
Brunch will be served from 9 am – 3 pm. You can find assorted pastries, chefs’ specials, create your own omelet, and more.
Make your reservation online here.
5Mere Bulles
5201 Maryland Way
Brentwood, TN
615-467-1945
Mere Bulles will have their brunch buffet classics like the omelet station and chocolate fountain plus some extra special offerings.
Call to make your brunch reservation or book via Open Table.
6Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille
5028 Aspen Grove
Franklin, TN
615-721-7781
For people planning to get out of the house, Perry’s is hosting its Easter Sunday Special from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and that includes:
- Perry’s Pear Salad | Carrot Ginger Soup (Choice of one)
- Double Smoked, Triple Glazed Ham | Caramelized Prime Rib (Choice of one)
- Each served with whipped potatoes and green bean almondine
- White Chocolate Cheesecake for an additional $8
For people looking to go straight home after their Sunday church service, Perry’s is offering to-go options:
- Heat and eat (cold) pick-up starts on Friday, April 15th and goes until Easter Sunday.
- Ready to Eat (hot) pick-up is only on Easter Sunday.
For complete menu details and a direct link to reservations, visit Perry’s website here
7Tupelo Honey
2000 Meridian Boulevard, Franklin
(615) 224-2600
Enjoy brunch at Tupelo Honey with shrimp and grits, fried chicken and biscuit, waffles, and more. And don’t forget to try the fried green tomatoes.
Find more information here.
8Amerigo Italian Restaurant
1656 Westgate Circle, Brentwood
615-377-0770
1920 West End Avenue, Nashville
615-320-1740
The restaurant will be open for brunch, lunch, and dinner offering full menus along with featured chef specials.
Make a reservation here.