8 Places for Easter Brunch 2022

By
Donna Vissman
-

Easter is here and we’ve rounded up some restaurants to check out for brunch over Easter weekend.

55 South
photo from 55 South

403 Main St


403 Main St
Franklin, 37064
615-538-6001

Brentwood
7031 Executive Drive, Suite 101
Brentwood, 37027
615-610-3341

On Easter Sunday, you can enjoy 55 South’s Bloody Mary & mimosas.  Also, their a la carte brunch menu will be available, which includes items like:

Chicken & Waffles

Made-to-order waffle topped with fried chicken, whipped butter, and a side of syrup (sub hot chicken $1.00)

Huevos Rancheros
2 eggs poached in salsa de arbol, served on black bean tostadas topped with avocado, pico de gallo, cheese)

Farmers Benedict

Two poached eggs, housemade buttermilk biscuit, fried okra, tomato gravy, parmesan, prosciutto style country ham

Find more information here.

 

Ruby Sunshine
photo from Ruby Sunshine

231 Public Square

231 Public Square
Franklin, TN
615-716-3711

The New Orleans-inspired brunch spot will not have a special menu on Easter; however, you can enjoy Big Easy twists on Southern brunch classics, including benedicts, pancakes, and French Toast, as well as eye-opening cocktails.

Find more information here. 

The Rutledge
photo from The Rutledge

3The Rutledge

105 International Drive
Franklin, TN
615-472-1640

Serving brunch from 11 a – 3 p. You will find bottomless mimosas, french toast, hot chicken and biscuits on the menu and so much more.

Find more information here. 

Granite City
photo from Granite City

4Granite City

1864 West McEwen Drive
Franklin, TN
(615) 435-1949

Brunch will be served from 9 am – 3 pm. You can find assorted pastries, chefs’ specials, create your own omelet, and more.

Make your reservation online here. 

Mere Bulles
photo from Mere Bulles

5201 Maryland Way

 

5201 Maryland Way
Brentwood, TN
615-467-1945

Mere Bulles will have their brunch buffet classics like the omelet station and chocolate fountain plus some extra special offerings.

Call to make your brunch reservation or book via Open Table.

Perry's Steakhouse
photo from Perry’s Steakhouse

5028 Aspen Grove 

5028 Aspen Grove
Franklin, TN
615-721-7781

For people planning to get out of the house, Perry’s is hosting its Easter Sunday Special from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and that includes:

  • Perry’s Pear Salad | Carrot Ginger Soup (Choice of one)
  • Double Smoked, Triple Glazed Ham | Caramelized Prime Rib (Choice of one)
    • Each served with whipped potatoes and green bean almondine
  • White Chocolate Cheesecake for an additional $8

For people looking to go straight home after their Sunday church service, Perry’s is offering to-go options:

  • Heat and eat (cold) pick-up starts on Friday, April 15th and goes until Easter Sunday.
  • Ready to Eat (hot) pick-up is only on Easter Sunday.

For complete menu details and a direct link to reservations, visit Perry’s website here

Tupelo Honey
photo from Tupelo Honey

7Tupelo Honey 

2000 Meridian Boulevard, Franklin

(615) 224-2600

Enjoy brunch at Tupelo Honey with shrimp and grits, fried chicken and biscuit, waffles, and more. And don’t forget to try the fried green tomatoes.

Find more information here. 

 

Amerigo
photo from Amerigo Italian Restaurant

8Amerigo Italian Restaurant

1656 Westgate Circle, Brentwood
615-377-0770

1920 West End Avenue, Nashville
615-320-1740

The restaurant will be open for brunch, lunch, and dinner offering full menus along with featured chef specials.

Make a reservation here. 

