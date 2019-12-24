1Amy Grant
“One year, between the Christmas tour with Michael W. Smith and the Ryman Shows with Vince, I had no time to do any physical shopping and I ordered everything via catalogue. Later that year on a flight for a family vacation, all of my kids were looking at those catalogues that are put in the back of the seats and they all came to realize that their Christmas gifts from me had all been ordered from the Skymall Catalogue. Oops.”
2Candi Carpenter
“When I was a little girl, my Step-Grandma Frances knew she was sick, and that she wouldn’t be with us for the holidays. She went Christmas shopping in the summer, wrapped all of the gifts for her grandchildren and step-grandchildren, and put them away in the closet for safe keeping. Months after she passed away, all of the kids opened special presents from Grandma Frances. Mine was a music box that I still keep on the shelf in my bedroom. Her love for us was incredible.”
3JuJu Rossi
“When I was six years old my grandparents got me a karaoke machine for Christmas that had a camera on it. The camera could plug into the TV so you could see yourself on the big screen as you were singing. Naturally, I wanted to see what it looked like to shake my butt for the camera, so when everyone was in the other room I was singing Jessica Simpson dancing and shaking and watching it on the TV. I looked up and my grandpa was standing there dying laughing. It was embarrassing at the time but I can’t help but crack up thinking back on it!”
4Gone West
Jason Reeves
“One of my favorite Christmas memories is having all of my family together in a warm, cozy house with a fire rolling in the living room and running outside into the snow to build igloos and snow forts with my sister and friends in the neighborhood. There’s nothing like that feeling of going back and forth between the indoor warmth and the crisp outdoor chill.”
Colbie Caillat
“Christmas always reminds me of my grandparents and Lake Tahoe where they lived across the street from the lake. Every year we’d drive up to stay with them, my parents and my sister, our cousins and aunt and uncle would all pile in the house and us kids would sleep in sleeping bags on the floor by the fireplace. It was all about eating lots of food, listening to Nat King Cole with a giant wood burning fire, opening presents that were overflowing from the beautifully decorated fake Christmas tree and staying warm cause it was snowing outside. I truly loved it.”
Nelly Joy
“My favorite Christmas memory was when my family would travel to Altus, OK to hang with our extended family. My Great-Grandmom would dress up me, my brother and cousins to act out a fun play or skit or dance routine that we’d make up all together. Set the stage and BOOM SHOW TIME! My favorite skit was when my Great-Grandmom dressed up as a cheerleader with my cousin Sarah and I and we did a cheer/dance routine WITH my 85 year old GREAT- Grandmom. She was such a ham and the back bone of our family’s entertainment for holidays 💜 I lost her in my later 20’s but I feel blessed to have known her for so long!”
Justin Young
“My memories of childhood Christmases are most vividly brought back by the smell of Christmas trees and scotch tape and the sound of Handel’s Messiah (which my mom put on first thing every Christmas morning).
One of my favorite specific memories was a lesson I learned the hard way from snooping around the house looking for gifts. I stumbled on one from my mom a few days before Christmas in her closet. It was a much treasured Chicago Bears helmet, still unwrapped. Once she knew I found it, I could see how deeply disappointed she was and she told me how excited she had been to surprise me with it on Christmas morning. In that moment, I realized that the joy of Christmas isn’t simply in all the stuff you receive, but in giving to the people you love. My 10-year-old impatience had gotten in the way of that. I was happy and content to never try and peek at a gift again!”
5Amanda Kate
“Growing up in a family full of musicians, every year for Christmas we gather around the piano to sing. We have a very modern family! My half brothers dad is a very well-known trumpet player and he always comes to our Christmas functions and holidays which some might find odd as it’s my mother’s ex-husband but for us it’s so special that we all get together during the holidays and sing and share our talents with each other it’s something that I think is very unique and I’ve always really cherished those moments. My mom never believed in a broken family.
6Riley Roth
“My favorite Christmas memory is: as a kid, my family would open up one present on Christmas Eve, which was always a pair of Christmas pajamas. My siblings and I would then do a pajama fashion show for my parents and all pile in the car to drive around to look at Christmas lights in our pajamas before bed.”
7Levi Hummon
“My favorite Christmas memory is every year sitting with my brothers on the couch on Christmas Eve and having my Dad read A Night Before Christmas. Even in my twenties it’s still just as special.”
8Steve Moakler
“I’ll never forget the time my dad was up on the roof fixing the cable antenna a couple days after Christmas… I was about 6 years old. He shouted down that he saw reindeer footprints up there. I was floored! It definitely kept that North Pole Christmas magic alive in my heart for a few more years… well played, Dad.”
