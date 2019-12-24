4 Gone West

Jason Reeves

“One of my favorite Christmas memories is having all of my family together in a warm, cozy house with a fire rolling in the living room and running outside into the snow to build igloos and snow forts with my sister and friends in the neighborhood. There’s nothing like that feeling of going back and forth between the indoor warmth and the crisp outdoor chill.”

Colbie Caillat

“Christmas always reminds me of my grandparents and Lake Tahoe where they lived across the street from the lake. Every year we’d drive up to stay with them, my parents and my sister, our cousins and aunt and uncle would all pile in the house and us kids would sleep in sleeping bags on the floor by the fireplace. It was all about eating lots of food, listening to Nat King Cole with a giant wood burning fire, opening presents that were overflowing from the beautifully decorated fake Christmas tree and staying warm cause it was snowing outside. I truly loved it.”

Nelly Joy

“My favorite Christmas memory was when my family would travel to Altus, OK to hang with our extended family. My Great-Grandmom would dress up me, my brother and cousins to act out a fun play or skit or dance routine that we’d make up all together. Set the stage and BOOM SHOW TIME! My favorite skit was when my Great-Grandmom dressed up as a cheerleader with my cousin Sarah and I and we did a cheer/dance routine WITH my 85 year old GREAT- Grandmom. She was such a ham and the back bone of our family’s entertainment for holidays 💜 I lost her in my later 20’s but I feel blessed to have known her for so long!”

Justin Young

“My memories of childhood Christmases are most vividly brought back by the smell of Christmas trees and scotch tape and the sound of Handel’s Messiah (which my mom put on first thing every Christmas morning).

One of my favorite specific memories was a lesson I learned the hard way from snooping around the house looking for gifts. I stumbled on one from my mom a few days before Christmas in her closet. It was a much treasured Chicago Bears helmet, still unwrapped. Once she knew I found it, I could see how deeply disappointed she was and she told me how excited she had been to surprise me with it on Christmas morning. In that moment, I realized that the joy of Christmas isn’t simply in all the stuff you receive, but in giving to the people you love. My 10-year-old impatience had gotten in the way of that. I was happy and content to never try and peek at a gift again!”

Stream their latest single “What Could Have Been”