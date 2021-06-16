7th Annual WILLCO Awards Finalists and Winners

From WCS inFocus

By
Michael Carpenter
-
WILLCO Awards

Student-athletes around the district got the red-carpet treatment at the annual WILLCO Awards Tuesday, June 15 at The Factory in Franklin. For those who missed the event, you can catch the recorded live stream on the WC-TV YouTube page.

The WILLCO Awards is an annual event celebrating student-athletes and coaches for their accomplishments throughout the year. Students are entered in any of 28 categories. The top male and female sports coaches are also recognized, as is the top high school media student. Other awards that will be announced include the Student-Athlete of the Year, Multi-sport Athlete of the Year, John Maher Builders Sportsmanship Award, Sponsor of the Year, Courage Award, Directors Cup (Division I) and Directors Cup (Division II).

The finalists in each category are listed below. The winner in each category is bolded.

Baseball

  • Blake Bevis – Ravenwood High
  • Hunter Davis – Fairview High
  • Lucas Kocian – Ravenwood High
  • Ethan McElvain – Nolensville High

Girls Basketball

  • McKenzie Cochran – Page High
  • Kate O’Neil – Franklin High
  • Amelia Osgood – Brentwood High
  • Lili Wilken – Page High

Boys Basketball

  • Nick Dang – Ravenwood High
  • Reed Kemp – Franklin High
  • Kennedy Pendergrass – Fairview High
  • John Windley – Brentwood High

Girls Bowling

  • Molly Austin – Brentwood High
  • Riley Garretson – Franklin High
  • Rachel Johnson – Franklin High
  • Maddie Yates – Franklin High

Boys Bowling

  • Brian Keener – Franklin High
  • Jake Littlejohn – Centennial High
  • Franklin Negron – Centennial High
  • Drew Whalen – Franklin High

Girls Cross-Country

  • Alyssa Andrea – Fairview High
  • Jayne Halterman – Independence High
  • Kaitlyn Vanderkolk – Brentwood High
  • Leigh Walters – Page High

Boys Cross-Country

  • Nick Beattie – Nolensville High
  • Hudson Hurst – Franklin High
  • Ryan Keeton – Fairview High
  • Kevin Vanderkolk – Brentwood High

Football (Defense)

  • Junior Colson – Ravenwood High
  • John Howse – Brentwood High
  • Caleb Jolley – Summit High
  • Grant Reeder – Nolensville High

Football (Offense)

  • Connor Beavon – Franklin High
  • Jaxson Campbell – Independence High
  • Destin Wade – Summit High
  • Walker Merrill – Brentwood High

Football Player of the Year

  • Connor Beavon – Franklin High
  • Jake Briningstool – Ravenwood High
  • Cade Granzow – Brentwood High
  • Destin Wade – Summit High

Girls Golf

  • Brooke Brummett – Brentwood High
  • Sophia DiPaolo – Franklin High
  • Shelly Jang – Ravenwood High
  • Claudette Runk – Summit High

Boys Golf

  • Harrison Akers – Franklin High
  • Colin Alexander – Ravenwood High
  • Grant Clark – Page High
  • Troup Wallace – Brentwood High

Girls Soccer

  • Meghan Carlson – Centennial High
  • Nora Henderson – Ravenwood High
  • Emma Shields – Franklin High
  • Maison Wells – Brentwood High

Boys Soccer

  • Nick Dang – Ravenwood High
  • Grayson Dugan – Page High
  • Ryan Hayes – Brentwood High
  • Bradley Whelan – Franklin High

Softball

  • Elena Escobar – Summit High
  • Josey Polk – Page High
  • Morgan Salmon – Brentwood High
  • Avery Wissmar – Ravenwood High

Girls Tennis

  • Kaitlin Ly – Brentwood High
  • Lisa Messier – Franklin High
  • Grace Stout – Ravenwood High
  • Lauren Terry – Fairview High

Boys Tennis

  • Skylar Cronk-Polston – Fairview High
  • Patrick Delves – Ravenwood High
  • Donovan Janicek – Brentwood High
  • Jackson Stone – Ravenwood High

Girls Track

  • Elise Dobson – Nolensville High
  • Reghan Grimes – Ravenwood High
  • Hollan Powers – Brentwood High
  • Leigh Walters – Page High

Boys Track

  • Ryan Keeton – Fairview High
  • Patrick Lama – Franklin High
  • Gabriel Robinson – Ravenwood High
  • Sam Sullivan – Brentwood High

Volleyball

  • Destiny Cherry – Summit High
  • Shaye Eggleston – Brentwood High
  • Charley Fulton – Nolensville High
  • Lauren Starcke – Nolensville High

Girls Wrestling

  • Nevaeh Brinson – Summit High
  • Livia Kelingos-Spain – Fairview High
  • Erica Moore – Brentwood High
  • Baylee Peterson – Independence High

Boys Wrestling

  • Alex Ables – Centennial High
  • Riley Bennett – Fairview High
  • Riley Lippincott – Nolensville High
  • Tanner Willett – Independence High

Female Athlete of the Year

  • Shaye Eggleston – Brentwood High
  • Reghan Grimes – Ravenwood High
  • Hollan Powers – Brentwood High
  • Leigh Walters – Page High

Male Athlete of the Year

  • Riley Bennett – Fairview High
  • Nick Dang – Ravenwood High
  • Reed Kemp – Franklin High
  • Destin Wade – Summit High

Female Sports Coach of the Year

  • Barbara Campbell – Brentwood High Volleyball
  • Jessica Mancini – Ravenwood High Soccer
  • Jenny Stevenson – Summit High Softball
  • Brett Young – Nolensville High Volleyball

Male Sports Coach of the Year

  • Nate Clapp – Page High Soccer
  • Brian Coleman – Summit High Football
  • Ron Crawford – Brentwood High Football
  • Bubba Derrick – Fairview High Wrestling

Female Sports Team of the Year

  • Brentwood High Track
  • Brentwood High Volleyball
  • Nolensville High Volleyball
  • Ravenwood High Soccer

Male Sports Team of the Year

  • Brentwood High Football
  • Fairview High Wrestling
  • Ravenwood High Tennis
  • Summit High Football

Cheer

  • Maggie Carlisle – Summit High
  • Abby Jordan – Brentwood High
  • Laurel McLaughlin – Ravenwood High
  • Jessie Mei Merrill – Franklin High

Dance

  • Addie Bonner – Brentwood High
  • Kat Burchell – Centennial High
  • Olivia Pottmeyer – Ravenwood High

Media Student of the Year

  • Stuart Beaton – Brentwood High
  • Rien Griggs – Page High
  • Sarah Scott Cook – Franklin High
  • Sam Wilde – Franklin High

WCS Sports Conference Student-Athlete of the Year

  • Jason Amsler – Franklin High

John Maher Builders Sportsmanship Award

  • Kai Jones – Brentwood High

Multi-Sport Athlete of the Year

  • Summer Anderson – Fairview High

WCS Sports Conference Courage Award

  • Barbara Campbell – Brentwood High

WCS Sports Conference Sponsor of the Year

  • Mathews Team Sports

WCS Sports Conference Directors Cup (Division I)

  • Brentwood High

WCS Sports Conference Directors Cup (Division II)

  • Nolensville High

