Feburary 13, 2025 – Big Tennessee Lottery news from last night’s drawings, which created thousands of winners throughout the state, including a $720,000 Tennessee Cash jackpot winner in Lebanon and two Powerball winners of $50,000 each in Halls and Five Points.

Details include:

A player in Lebanon matched all numbers drawn in last night’s Tennessee Cash drawing to win the jackpot of $720,000. The lucky ticket was sold at Super Discount Tobacco, 1294 Sparta Pike in Lebanon.

Two players matched four numbers plus the Powerball in last night’s Powerball drawing to win $50,000 each. Those tickets were sold at Halls Quick Stop, 372 S. Church St. in Halls, and at Five Points Market, 24 Mockerson Road in Five Points.

No additional information is available until the prizes are claimed.

Congrats to all!

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $7.7 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, and K-12 after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $21.1 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $2 billion in commissions.

Source: TN Lottery

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email