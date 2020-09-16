7 Zoom Backgrounds to Try

As many of us continue to hold meetings virtually, you might be looking for a way to change things up with your Zoom background.
As you are Zooming this week, check out these options for backgrounds that allow you to hide your laundry or the kid’s toys!
Once you sign in to your Zoom, look in the bottom left corner for an arrow and click “Choose a Virtual Background.”
You can upload as many photos as you like for your background.
7 Zoom Backgrounds
1Nashville SC
You can support your local soccer team by using one of their photos they created for Zoom. See the entire collection here.
2Tennessee Vacation Spots
Tennessee Vacation website has a selection of places from around the state. From the Great Smoky Mountains to Rock Island State Park. You can find a view of waterfalls, mountains, and a Tennessee sunset. See the entire collection here.
3Country Music Hall of Fame
The Country Music Hall of Fame has a selection of photos to choose from including the exterior of the museum, Hatch Show Print area, and a nighttime view inside.
See the entire collection here.
4Nashville Predators
Support the Nashville Predators virtually with this background. You can also choose their logo, they even have a photo from a concert at Bridgestone. See the entire collection here.
5Yellowstone
If you can’t be at the Dutton Ranch, you can at least look like you are there with this background.
See the entire collection here.
6West Elm
West Elm has created a collection of some of their favorite homes that you can use for a virtual background.
See the entire collection here.
7Disney Parks
Disney Parks has added an array of photographic spots in the park you can use for a background.
See the entire collection here.