7 Zoom Backgrounds to Try

By
Donna Vissman
-
Nashville SC
photo from Nashville SC website

As many of us continue to hold meetings virtually, you might be looking for a way to change things up with your Zoom background.

As you are Zooming this week, check out these options for backgrounds that allow you to hide your laundry or the kid’s toys!

Once you sign in to your Zoom, look in the bottom left corner for an arrow and click “Choose a Virtual Background.”

You can upload as many photos as you like for your background.

7 Zoom Backgrounds

1Nashville SC

Nashville SC
photo from Nashville SC website

You can support your local soccer team by using one of their photos they created for Zoom. See the entire collection here. 

2Tennessee Vacation Spots

Tennessee Vacations
photo from Tennessee Vacation website

Tennessee Vacation website has a selection of places from around the state. From the Great Smoky Mountains to Rock Island State Park. You can find a view of waterfalls, mountains, and a Tennessee sunset. See the entire collection here. 

3Country Music Hall of Fame

Country Music Hall of Fame
photo from Country Music Hall of Fame website

The Country Music Hall of Fame has a selection of photos to choose from including the exterior of the museum, Hatch Show Print area, and a nighttime view inside.

See the entire collection here.

4Nashville Predators

Nashville Predators
photo from Nashville Predators

Support the Nashville Predators virtually with this background. You can also choose their logo, they even have a photo from a concert at Bridgestone. See the entire collection here. 

5Yellowstone

Yellowstone
photo from Yellowstone

If you can’t be at the Dutton Ranch, you can at least look like you are there with this background.

See the entire collection here. 

6West Elm

West Elm
photo from West Elm

West Elm has created a collection of some of their favorite homes that you can use for a virtual background.

See the entire collection here. 

7Disney Parks

Disney Parks
photo from Disney Parks

Disney Parks has added an array of photographic spots in the park you can use for a background.

See the entire collection here. 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here