5 Things to Know About Raising Cane’s

The first Williamson County Raising Cane’s opens in the former Miller’s Ale House space in Franklin on January 14, 2025. Here are five interesting facts about the chicken restaurant.
1The idea for the restaurant was a college project
Founder Todd Graves presented the business idea of Raising Cane’s in college and received the lowest grade in the class. His professor said it wouldn’t work.
2Raising Cane’s is named after man’s best friend
Graves took the advice of a friend and named the chain after his Labrador Retriever, Cane. You can see photos of the original Cane in restaurants. The current restaurant mascot is Cane III who even has an Instagram account.
3There’s a Post Malone-themed restaurant in Utah
The location in Midvale, Utah, opened in April of 2023. The entire storefront is pink unlike traditional locations. Malone is a friend of Graves and a self-proclaimed Caniac and requested a location be built near his home with a custom design. A classic 1974 Ford F250 welcomes you as a permanent fixture in the parking lot and is featured in one of Post Malone’s music videos. The exterior of the building is wrapped in solid pink with Post Malone tattoo imagery and themed door handles. Inside you will find personal items of Post’s displayed on the Dining Room walls.
4Their chicken tenders are award-winning
Caniacs all agree they have the best chicken tenders, but Thrillist also praised the chain. They named it the Best Chicken Tender Award and ranked its dipping sauce third in the Best Dipping Sauce category back in 2020.
5They have raised money to send over 100 families to Disney
Every year since 2012, the restaurant has hosted a fundraiser to raise money for the Kidd’s Kids organization, which has resulted in over $1 million in donations and more than 100 families receiving a trip to Disney World.
