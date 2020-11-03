7 Things to Do With the Family on Election Day

By
Donna Vissman
-
Lynnville
photo by Donna Vissman

As most schools are closed on Election Day, you might be looking for something fun to do with the family today. Here are seven ideas.

Country Music Hall of Fame
photo from Country Music Hall of Fame website

1Visit the Country Music Hall of Fame

222 Fifth Avenue South, Nashville
Hours 9 am – 5 pm

The Hall of Fame recently reopened after an extended closure due to COVID. Brooks & Dunn, Kacey Musgraves exhibits have been extended. Currently, the museum is offering free youth admission for those 18 and under.

Twin Falls at Rock Island State Park.
Twin Falls at Rock Island State Park. Photo from TN Dept of Tourist Development

2Visit a Tennessee State Park

Tennessee has 56 amazing state parks offering a range of activities from hiking and camping to boating, fishing and biking. Whether you enjoy camping, walking the trails or spending time on the water, Tennessee State Parks has something for everyone.

Click here to learn about 7 Tennessee State Parks to visit

Brentwood Skate Center

3Brentwood Skate Center

 

402 Wilson Pike, Brentwood

Brentwood Skate Center is offering an Election Day special. From 12:30 – 4 pm, you can skate for $7 admission, $3 skate rental. Check out the place where Luke Combs filmed his latest music video.

chihuly at cheekwood
Photo: Cheekwood Instagram

4Visit Cheekwood Gardens

Cheekwood Botanical Gardens will be open on Election Day. Visit the latest Chihuly exhibit and enjoy the outdoor gardens.

Make your reservation here.

Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame
photo from Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame

5Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Museum

501 Broadway, Nashville at Bridgestone Arena
10 am m- 4 pm

The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, in partnership with Farm Bureau Health Plans of Tennessee, will offer free admission to visitors starting Nov. 1 through Nov. 30. New memorabilia, featuring Jeff Fisher, Tim Corbin, Bettye Giles, Carl Torbush and others from the Class of 2020 are now on display, in addition to new video exhibits for Pat Summitt and Johnny Majors.

Lynnville
photo by Donna Vissman

6Visit a Small Town

Take a drive and visit Lynnville, Tennessee. The small town is on the national register of historic places. While you visit the small downtown area, shop at Col. Littleton leather shop, taste the famous fried pies at Lynville Fried Pie shop, stop by the Railroad Museum to see a replica of the L&N Railroad Depot, and end with a milkshake and burger at Soda Pop Junction where you can score a burger for $5.

Brentwood Mural

7Take a Mural Tour

There are several murals in Williamson County. The Brentwood mural is located at City Park, stop by and see the new Franklin mural on the former Judge Bean’s building on Hillsboro Road then head to Riverside Antiques in downtown Franklin for another mural. Be sure to visit Franklin Bakehouse for a sweet treat at Harpeth Square.

Click to learn about Where to take a photo with a Mural

