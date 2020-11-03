7 Things to Do With the Family on Election Day

As most schools are closed on Election Day, you might be looking for something fun to do with the family today. Here are seven ideas.
1Visit the Country Music Hall of Fame
222 Fifth Avenue South, Nashville
Hours 9 am – 5 pm
The Hall of Fame recently reopened after an extended closure due to COVID. Brooks & Dunn, Kacey Musgraves exhibits have been extended. Currently, the museum is offering free youth admission for those 18 and under.
2Visit a Tennessee State Park
Tennessee has 56 amazing state parks offering a range of activities from hiking and camping to boating, fishing and biking. Whether you enjoy camping, walking the trails or spending time on the water, Tennessee State Parks has something for everyone.
3Brentwood Skate Center
402 Wilson Pike, Brentwood
Brentwood Skate Center is offering an Election Day special. From 12:30 – 4 pm, you can skate for $7 admission, $3 skate rental. Check out the place where Luke Combs filmed his latest music video.
4Visit Cheekwood Gardens
Cheekwood Botanical Gardens will be open on Election Day. Visit the latest Chihuly exhibit and enjoy the outdoor gardens.
Make your reservation here.
5Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Museum
501 Broadway, Nashville at Bridgestone Arena
10 am m- 4 pm
The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, in partnership with Farm Bureau Health Plans of Tennessee, will offer free admission to visitors starting Nov. 1 through Nov. 30. New memorabilia, featuring Jeff Fisher, Tim Corbin, Bettye Giles, Carl Torbush and others from the Class of 2020 are now on display, in addition to new video exhibits for Pat Summitt and Johnny Majors.
6Visit a Small Town
Take a drive and visit Lynnville, Tennessee. The small town is on the national register of historic places. While you visit the small downtown area, shop at Col. Littleton leather shop, taste the famous fried pies at Lynville Fried Pie shop, stop by the Railroad Museum to see a replica of the L&N Railroad Depot, and end with a milkshake and burger at Soda Pop Junction where you can score a burger for $5.
7Take a Mural Tour
There are several murals in Williamson County. The Brentwood mural is located at City Park, stop by and see the new Franklin mural on the former Judge Bean’s building on Hillsboro Road then head to Riverside Antiques in downtown Franklin for another mural. Be sure to visit Franklin Bakehouse for a sweet treat at Harpeth Square.