7 Things to Do With the Family on Election Day

6 Visit a Small Town

Take a drive and visit Lynnville, Tennessee. The small town is on the national register of historic places. While you visit the small downtown area, shop at Col. Littleton leather shop, taste the famous fried pies at Lynville Fried Pie shop, stop by the Railroad Museum to see a replica of the L&N Railroad Depot, and end with a milkshake and burger at Soda Pop Junction where you can score a burger for $5.