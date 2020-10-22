7 Things to Do This Halloween

1. Paint the Town Orange in Downtown Franklin
Month of October
Downtown Franklin
In lieu of Pumpkinfest (which was canceled due to COVID), The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County is hosting “Paint the Town Orange,” which feature socially distanced activities throughout the month of October, photo ops for the family, specials at local merchants, and an online costume contest.
For more information, visit the Downtown Franklin website.
2. Bavarian Bierhaus Celebrates Oktoberfest
Now – Friday, October 25
121 Opry Mills Dr, Nashville
Bavarian Bierhaus, the locally-owned German restaurant and beer hall, is kicking celebrations into high gear with Oktoberfest festivities through Oct. 25. The month-long celebration will offer food and drink specials, weekly German brewery features, daily festive music and Oktoberfest games and contests. Each Friday at 8 p, a new beer will be celebrated with a keg tapping and free beer served until the keg runs dry.
The month-long celebration continues with festival music and delicious food specials, including an authentic wiener schnitzel served during the Oktoberfest season. Each week features a different German brewery including Pfungstädter, Paulaner, Spaten, and Hofbräu.
3. Lucky Ladd Farms
Month of October
1001 4th Avenue South, Nashville
Lucky Ladd Farms is welcoming guests to the farm this season. You can visit the pumpkin patch and the corn maze but there are timed tickets and a limited amount of guests. They are asking you to purchase your ticket online to ensure entrance to the farm.
Purchase your ticket here.
4. Boo at the Zoo
October 15-18, 20-25, 27-30
3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville
Everyone comes out for the Nashville Zoo‘s Halloween celebration, Boo at the Zoo. Luckily, this year they are offering multiple nights of fun that includes trick-or-treat stations, carousel rides, hayrides, and so much more.
Buy your tickets here.
5. Cheekwood Harvest
Now – Sunday, November 1
1200 Forrest Park Dr, Nashville
Celebrate the season during Nashville’s beloved Cheekwood Estate & Gardens‘ annual autumn celebration, Cheekwood Harvest happening now until November 1. Enjoy viewing more than 5,000 chrysanthemums in deep autumn as hues will take center stage in the gorgeous Robertson Ellis Color Garden. Stop by to see the Scarecrows invading their Turner Seasons Garden. Or pick the perfect pumpkin from their patch! Bonus: Chihuly exhibit is still available to view while you enjoy Cheekwood Harvest.
Tickets are selling out, purchase your ticket online here.
6. Gentry Farms
Saturday, October 3- Saturday, October 31
1974 New Highway 96, Franklin
For thirty years, Gentry Farms has provided a family-fun environment with kids activities, a pumpkin patch, animal viewing, barn maze, and more.
This year, they will be open to the public but you must make a reservation. If you are wanting to purchase a pumpkin but not enjoy the activities, no reservation is required.
Purchase your ticket here.
7. The Wilson Family Farm
October 1 – 31
4809 Byrd Lane, College Grove
The farms plan to open Saturdays and Sundays now through October 31 from 10-4. During the week by appointment. Admission is $10 ages 2 and up. Hayride, cow train, corn maze, pumpkin slingshot and lots more fun to be had on the farm. You must make a reservation for your date.
Buy tickets here.