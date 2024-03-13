7 Tennessee State Parks Offering Easter Meals

Seven Tennessee State Parks will offer Easter Sunday meals on March 31, 2024 and several parks across the state will host other events leading up to Easter.

Those other activities include instructions for dying Easter eggs on March 16 at Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park; dying eggs on March 30 at Seven Islands State Birding Park; a morning Easter egg hunt on March 30 at Fall Creek Falls State Park; and a night egg hunt on March 30 at T.O Fuller State Park.

Park visitors can also enjoy regular park features that apply year-round across the state.