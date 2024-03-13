7 Tennessee State Parks Offering Easter Meals

Seven Tennessee State Parks will offer Easter Sunday meals on March 31, 2024 and several parks across the state will host other events leading up to Easter.
Those other activities include instructions for dying Easter eggs on March 16 at Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park; dying eggs on March 30 at Seven Islands State Birding Park; a morning Easter egg hunt on March 30 at Fall Creek Falls State Park; and a night egg hunt on March 30 at T.O Fuller State Park.
Park visitors can also enjoy regular park features that apply year-round across the state.
1Henry Horton State Park
Sunday, March 31
Easter buffet lunch
Conference Hall
Noon
Reservations required and accepted until March 24 at 2 p.m. at 931-364-2222 (press 3)
Adults $20, children 10-under $10, not including tax, gratuity, and beverages
Henry Horton State Park
4209 Nashville Hwy.
Chapel Hill, TN
2Montgomery Bell State Park
Sunday, March 31
Lunch buffet
Lodge at Montgomery Bell
Seating 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Reservations required and accepted until noon on March 27 at 615-289-1153 (leave message)
Adults $31.95, children 4-12 $20.95, not including tax, gratuity, and beverages. Children 3 and younger free.
Montgomery Bell State Park will also have a Breakfast with the Easter Bunny on Sunday, March 24, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., first come, first served
Montgomery Bell State Park
1000 Hotel Ave.
Burns, TN
3Fall Creek Falls State Park
Sunday, March 31
Buffet lunch 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls
Reservations required and accepted until March 25 at 423-881-5241
Adults $35, children 6-11 $18, children 5-younger $5, not including tax, gratuity, and beverages
Fall Creek Falls State Park
2536 Lakeside Dr.
Spencer, TN
4Cumberland Mountain State Park
Sunday, March 31
Buffet lunch, seatings at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m.
Homestead Harvest Restaurant
Reservations required for groups of eight or more at 931-484-7186
Adults $28, children 6-10 $14, not including tax, gratuity, and beverages, 5-younger free, Veterans and seniors (62-older) ask about 10-percent discount,
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
Crossville, TN
5Natchez Trace State Park
Sunday, March 31
Buffet lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Reservations required for groups of eight or more at 731-968-8176
Adults $20.95, children 6-11 half price, not including tax, gratuity and beverages, children 5-younger free, 62-older 10 percent discount
Natchez Trace State Park
567 Pin Oak Lodge Rd.
Wildersville, TN
6Paris Landing State Park
Sunday, March 31
Special meal served 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. in addition to regular Sunday brunch, lunch, and dinner
Restaurant at Paris Landing
Reservations not accepted, first-come first-served
Adults $15, children $8, not including tax, gratuity, and beverages. Veterans eligible for 10 percent discount
Paris Landing State Park
400 Lodge Rd.
Buchanan, TN
Pickwick Landing State Park
Sunday, March 31
Lunch special, as on every other Sunday
Restaurant at Pickwick Landing
Pickwick Landing State Park
120 Playground Loop
Counce, TN
More information about the Easter meals can be found at this link. More information about other park activities surrounding Easter can be found at this link.