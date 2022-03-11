7 Spring Break Staycation Ideas in Nashville

We may not have the sand and the sea in Music City but we have everything else you need for a perfect spring break staycation. Bonus: Save a little moo-la.
Here’s the deal. Nashville is jam-packed with family fun but life just gets busy and locals get stuck in their daily routines of school, work, eat, sleep, repeat. So – here are 7 reasons to be a tourist in your own city this spring break.
1. Cheekwood
There’s no place more beautiful than Cheekwood in the spring as more than 250,000 tulips, daffodils, and spring-blooming bulbs spill from our gardens, creating a colorful, showstopping experience you won’t forget. Magnolias, redbuds, and dogwoods are also in on the act as warmer weather and longer days arrive in Nashville.
2. Grand Ole Opry
If you live in Nashville and haven’t been to the Grand Ole Opry.. Bless. Now seriously, drop everything, buy tickets and go. There’s nothing more Nashville and the line-up is always mind-blowing! You can even tour backstage.
3. Tennessee State Museum
The Tennessee State Museum moved into its new location a couple of years ago. It’s free and open to the public six days a week. You can experience Tennessee history, art, and culture from the state’s natural history beginnings through the present day.
Tennessee State Museum | 1000 Rosa L Parks Boulevard | Nashville
4. Plaza Mariachi
Take your family to Plaza Mariachi for the ultimate cultural experience in Nashville! The sights, sounds, and smells will have you feeling like you’re in old Mexico. Enjoy Latin culture, art, music, entertainment, and food all in one place – fun for the whole family!
5. Radnor Lake
Radnor Lake is a total gem. An oasis just minutes from the hustle and bustle of Green Hills. The natural park has more than six miles of trails that are strictly used for hiking and observing wildlife – no jogging, fishing, or walking pets. A perfect place to breathe in the fresh air and get some exercise with your family.
6. Country Music Hall of Fame
The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum collects, preserves, and interprets country music and its history for the education and entertainment of diverse audiences. On exhibit now is the Flordia-Georgia Line exhibit and American Currents featuring artists like Jimmie Allen, Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile, and more.
From March 5 to March 27, K–12 students can request at the Box Office a free activity pack full of cool keepsakes and gallery activities for their journey through the museum.
Country Music Hall of Fame | 222 Rep. John Lewis Way S, Nashville
7. General Jackson Showboat
The General Jackson Showboat, one of Gaylord Opryland Resort’s most popular attractions for the past 37 years, is now offering new entertainment for guests. Beginning on March 11, 2022, the showboat will be debuting a brand-new evening dinner cruise show, Rollin’ on the River.
The show will run through mid-November and celebrates music from some of America’s iconic river towns. From Mississippi to New Orleans to Memphis, guests can look forward to hearing a live musical performance including jazz and swing favorites like “Jump, Jive, and Wail”, R&B number one songs including “Soul Man” and “Respect” along with renditions of hits from Little Richard, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Elvis Presley. You can select from daytime and nighttime cruises.
General Jackson | 2812 Opryland Drive, Nashville