7 Restaurants We Said Goodbye to in 2024

While we celebrated new restaurants opening in 2024, we also said goodbye to quite a few in 2024. Below is a list of eateries that closed for business.
1Miller’s Ale House
Miller’s Ale House closed for business to make way for Raising Cane’s. Learn more here.
2Big Shake’s Hot Chicken & Fish
The hot chicken restaurant opened in Franklin back in 2013 but closed in 2024. Learn more here.
3Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom
Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom opened in Franklin in 2012 and closed for business in November of 2024. Learn more here.
4Party Fowl
Party Fowl first announced its expansion to the CoolSprings Galleria in 2019 with an opening in 2020. The restaurant closed for business in August 2024. Learn more here.
5Mama D’s Southern Fusion
Located in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center, Mama D’s Southern Fusion opened in February of 2024 and was closed for business in June 2024. Learn more here.
6Tower 31
Opening in January of 2024 at 4910 Main Street in Spring Hill, Tower 31 was a breakfast-to-dinner spot that closed just three months after opening. Learn more here.
7Americana Taphouse/Burger Dandy
A. Marshall Hospitality announced the closure of its concept Americana Taphouse that shared a location with Burger Dandy in downtown Franklin. The location was formerly Puckett’s Boathouse. Learn more here.
