7 Places to Picnic

If you are looking for a way to dine safely outdoors and social distance, a picnic is a great option. All you need is a blanket and of course some food or snacks. Here’s a list of places to picnic this fall.
1Loveless Cafe
8400 Highway 100, Nashville
Loveless Cafe is currently offering Picnic Packs that can be enjoyed at the outdoor picnic tables around the Loveless Cafe or you can take the picnic packs wherever you want to go. More details on the Picnic Pack- serves four for $29.99 with a choice of fried chicken or pulled pork, sides, biscuits, and you can add on dessert.
Place your order here.
2Morning Glory Orchard
7690 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
Picnics in the Orchard will take place every Friday and Saturday evenings from 5:30-7:30. Attendees will enjoy The Grazing Table Nashville where you will have an exquisite deluxe charcuterie box crafted just for you. Enjoy complimentary cider slushes, fruit, water and more as you observe the trees surrounding you. Reservations are required at least 48 hours in advance. Space is limited to just 6 tables per evening to allow for maximum distancing.
Make reservations here.
3Centennial Park
2500 West End Avenue, Nashville
There’s lots of places to enjoy the outdoors here at this park. You can sit and gaze at the replica of the Parthenon, feed the ducks at the pond, or take a look at the gardens. It’s also one of the few parks with free wifi access for visitors.
4Radnor Lake
1160 Otter Creek Road, Nashville
This is a hidden treasure in the middle of the city. The 1,368-acre park has an abundance of wildlife, hiking opportunities, and perfect photo spots. It’s a day-use only park so plan your trip accordingly.
5Cheekwood Estate & Gardens
1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville
Sitting on 55 acres, this garden estate and museum is located on the Cheek estate. The gardens are unlike any you will see with ongoing exhibits that change throughout the year. Currently, they are hosting the Chihuly exhibit on the grounds. Visitors are welcome to bring a picnic to enjoy the sights and sounds. Right now due to COVID, visitors are asked to select a time to visit.
Make a reservation here.
6Fannie Mae Dees Park
2400 Blakemore Avenue, Nashville
Often this is referred to as “Dragon Park” due to its large mosiac dragon sculpture that is a main attraction at the park. There’s also a large playground and walking trails to enjoy. When it’s time to sit down and eat, you can find plenty of shady spots.
7Arrington Vineyards
6211 Patton Road, Arrington
Founded by country artist Kix Brooks, Arrington Vineyard is a place to enjoy the outdoors and local wine. Right now you can enjoy the frose along with the countryside view and plenty of space to spread out. Each weekend, there is a rotating list of food trucks on-site so you don’t have to bring your own food. Also, on the weekends in the evening, you can enjoy live local music.