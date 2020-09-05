7 Places to Picnic

2 Morning Glory Orchard

7690 Nolensville Road, Nolensville

Picnics in the Orchard will take place every Friday and Saturday evenings from 5:30-7:30. Attendees will enjoy The Grazing Table Nashville where you will have an exquisite deluxe charcuterie box crafted just for you. Enjoy complimentary cider slushes, fruit, water and more as you observe the trees surrounding you. Reservations are required at least 48 hours in advance. Space is limited to just 6 tables per evening to allow for maximum distancing.

Make reservations here.