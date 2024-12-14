7 Places to Go Ice Skating this Holiday Season 2024

Looking to start a new holiday tradition or continue one of ice skating? Here are seven places where you can go ice skating.

Gaylord Opryland Resort

2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville

If you are visiting Opryland Hotel to take in the over 3 million lights on display, you can also ice skate. They have 8,000 square feet of real ice. The rink opens at 10 a and closes at 9 p during the week and 10 p on the weekend.

Find more information here.

Grand Hyatt Nashville

1000 Broadway, Nashville

A rooftop retreat, perched above Broadway, transformed into a magical winter wonderland. The Rink Above Broadway is a one-of-a-kind adventure that will leave you enchanted. They have Glice eco-friendly synthetic ice rink that affordable fun for the entire family. Open to the public, located on the fifth floor of Grand Hyatt Nashville. Complimentary two hour valet parking.

Find more information here.

Winterfest at the Fountains

1500 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro

The annual Winterfest at Fountains at Gateway brings outdoor ice skating and holiday activities to Murfreesboro now until January 28. Each admission provides complimentary skates, and you can even take a photo with Santa. The rink opens each afternoon at 4 p but on December 20, it will open at noon until 9 p.

Find more information here.

Ford Ice Center

5264 Old Hickory Hollow Parkway, Antioch

7638B Highway 70 South, Nashville

Ford Ice Center offers two locations for indoor ice skating. The latest facility to open is located in Bellevue which opened in October. There are daily public skate sessions at each location. Skate rental is not included with admission. Allow fifteen minutes before the public skate session begins to complete the waiver.

Find the open skate schedule here.

Centennial Sportsplex

222 5th Avenue North, Nashville

Centennial Sportsplex is a Metro Government Parks facility. There are two indoor ice rinks open year-round with public skate sessions. If you don’t own your own skates, you can rent regular skates or ice hockey skates. They also have lockers for your items and a concession stand. Skate rentals, $3.00, Admission, $7.00 for 13 and up, children ages 5 – 12, $6.00 and four and under are free.

Find the open skate schedule here.

World Outreach Church

1921 New Salem Highway, Murfreesboro

World Outreach Church is offering free skating during the holiday season which includes free skates as well. The rink is open now until January 15th. You must make a reservation to skate here.

Nashville Zoo

3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville

While visiting Zoolumination this year, you can enjoy the Smashville Ice rink.Tickets for ice skating must be purchased in addition to Single-Night Admission or Platinum Pass tickets and include a 45-minute session and skate rentals. Tickets can be purchased online, at Entry Village, or at the ice rink. Find tickets here.

