7 Places to Celebrate National Donut Day

Today is National Donut Day! Curious where the breakfast treat originated? According to the Smithsonian, it seems donuts have been around so long it’s hard to place exactly how it got started.

In the 19th Century, Elizabeth Gregory, a ship Captain’s mother was credited with creating the pastry using cinnamon and nutmeg, but originally the donut didn’t have a hole in the middle. Gregory’s son, Hanson has been noted for making the donut as we know it today.

The first donut machine appeared in 1920 in New York City, when Adolph Levitt, a refugee from czarist Russia, began selling fried doughnuts from his bakery.

In 1937, Krispy Kreme was formed in North Carolina which spread throughout the South. Today, there are as many donut stores as there are a variety of donuts. We just can’t seem to get enough of the sweet golden rings of goodness.

Take a look at these 7 places to grab a donut in Williamson County to celebrate the day, some donut eateries are even offering freebies and deals.