7 Places to Celebrate National Donut Day

Today is National Donut Day! Curious where the breakfast treat originated? According to the Smithsonian, it seems donuts have been around so long it’s hard to place exactly how it got started.
In the 19th Century, Elizabeth Gregory, a ship Captain’s mother was credited with creating the pastry using cinnamon and nutmeg, but originally the donut didn’t have a hole in the middle. Gregory’s son, Hanson has been noted for making the donut as we know it today.
The first donut machine appeared in 1920 in New York City, when Adolph Levitt, a refugee from czarist Russia, began selling fried doughnuts from his bakery.
In 1937, Krispy Kreme was formed in North Carolina which spread throughout the South. Today, there are as many donut stores as there are a variety of donuts. We just can’t seem to get enough of the sweet golden rings of goodness.
Take a look at these 7 places to grab a donut in Williamson County to celebrate the day, some donut eateries are even offering freebies and deals.
1. Peace, Love and Little Donuts
213 Franklin Road, Brentwood
This hippie-inspired shop offers an experience where you can watch the unique creations made right in front of you. The brand’s “Funkadelic” specialty flavors include frosted donuts topped with fresh toppings that make up the famous Maple Bacon, S’mores, Salted Chocolate, Cherry Cheesecake, and Raspberry Lemonade selections, to name a few. Hours are Monday- Friday, 7 am – 6 pm, Saturday, 8 am – 6 pm, and Sunday, 8 am – 2 pm.
2. Dunkin’
4930 Thoroughbred Lane, Brentwood 37027
9100 Carothers Parkway, Franklin 37067
2098 Wall Street, Spring Hill 37174
Dunkin’ is offering guests a free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage. Dunkin’s special offer to celebrate National Donut Day is good all day Friday, June 4, at participating locations while supplies last. Open daily with varying hours but typically 5 am – 10 pm.
3. Krispy Kreme
1733 Mallory Lane, Brentwood 37027
photo from Krispy Kreme FacebookKrispy Kreme is celebrating by offering a free doughnut of the customer’s choice on Friday. No purchase necessary. Open seven days a week, Dine-in hours 8 am – 8 pm, drive-in, Sunday – Thursday, 6 am – 10 pm, Friday – Saturday, 6 am – 11 pm.
4. Five Daughters Bakery
230 Franklin Road, Franklin 37064 (In the Factory at Franklin)
The 100-layer donuts are available in three states-Georgia, Florida, and Tennessee. Lucky for us, we don’t have to travel that far- just to The Factory in Franklin. And don’t forget about the paleo and vegan donuts. Hours are Monday – Friday, 7 am – 6 pm, Saturday – Sunday, 8 am – 6 pm.
5. Daylight Donuts
4926 Port Royal Rd Suite F, Spring Hill, TN
Stop by for fresh donuts made daily and coffee from local roaster Muletown. Grab a donut Monday – Saturday, 6 am until 6 p, and Sunday 6 a -5 p.
6. Tiny Little Donuts
328 5th Ave N, Franklin
1203 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin
This renovated airstream is offering the best “tiny little donuts” because smaller donuts have fewer calories, right? On Friday, they are giving away a free treat while supplies last. You can try one of the six flavors from plain to lemon glaze on Tuesday- Sunday from 7 am until 1 p.
7. Duck Donuts
101 Creekside Crossing, Brentwood
Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious, and made-to-order donuts. Upon entering the store, customers are welcomed with the aroma of warm, light vanilla cake donuts. On Friday, they are offering a free bare or cinnamon donut for free. No purchase necessary.
Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings, and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made.
Donuts at this location will be made fresh to order seven days a week: Monday-Wednesday, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday to Saturday, 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.