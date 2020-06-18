Father’s Day is Sunday, June 21. If you want to treat Dad to a great meal this Father’s Day, check out our list of local places with great food options to celebrate Dad.
1Taziki’s
They are offering a limited-time bundle that includes: A Shrimp Dinner for Four with Greek Salad and Potatoes, with an Appetizer of Pimento Cheese. And a $10 Taziki’s Gift Card with a 6 pack of domestic beer.
Place your order here.
Locations:
7021 Executive Center Drive, Brentwood
4091 Mallory Lane, Franklin
428 Main Street, Franklin
2Fresh Market
Fresh Market is offering a bundle pack. First, pick your entrée: Select either four, 10 oz. premium choice NY strip steaks or four, 7 oz. Atlantic salmon fillets, or mix and match with two of each (price ranges from $59.99 to $49.99 depending on selection)
Then, receive one of each:
- Four veggie kabobs: Stacked with perfectly sliced portobello mushrooms, red peppers, onions, zucchini and squash
- One pound of broccoli cranberry slaw with almonds: Made fresh in our stores with shredded broccoli, dried cranberries, sliced almonds and poppyseed dressing
- Four twice-baked potatoes: Fluffy potatoes baked twice for just the right amount of crispiness and then topped with cheese
- Chocolate decadence bar cake
Place your order here.
Location: 235 Franklin Road, Brentwood
3Herban Market
Join Herban Market for a cookout in the front parking lot. On Sunday, from 11 am – 4 pm, they will be serving baby back ribs, pulled pork, and brisket. Try one of the side items of potato salad, cornbread, and coleslaw. Have you tried their adult frozen slushies yet?
Location: 3078 Maddux Way, Franklin
4Loveless Cafe
Father’s Day Meal Packs are available to order. Choose from Pulled Pork, Fried Chicken, or a sides-only option for those Dads that insist on grilling! Extra items are available to order too. Place your order online, and pick up your ready-to-eat meal at the Loveless Barn even as late as Sunday.
Place your order here.
Location: 8400 Highway 100, Nashville
5The Mockingbird Restaurant
Take dad out to brunch at The Mockingbird Restaurant. The special Father’s Day menu features steak and eggs, chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits along with bourbon vanilla french toast.
Brunch is served from 10 am – 3 pm. Call to reserve your table at 931-487-9787.
Location: 3035 Reserve Boulevard, Spring Hill
6Puckett’s
Grab a To Go Pack from Puckett’s. To-Go Packs include 2 lbs of meat, 2-quart sides and your choice of bread. You can add on wings, racks of ribs, and grilling kits. Plus, raw, dry-aged steaks from Puckett’s sister restaurant Deacon’s New South will be available for pickup exclusively at Puckett’s Franklin
Place your order here.
Location: 120 4th Avenue South, Franklin
7Martin’s Bar-B-Que
Martin’s is known for its fresh bbq using the whole hog method. Meaning each day, a whole hog is placed on the pit each day. Select one of the family meals of pulled pork, smoked brisket, or fried chicken. Choice of sides varies with each meal.
Place your order here.
Locations:
7238 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
2976 Wall Street, Spring Hill