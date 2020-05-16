6 MODERN SIMPLICITY

A small yet refined space, the deep blue hue of this built-in entryway offers a pop of color while the clean gold accents elevate the detail of the overall design. The curves in the handles on the side of the bench are subtle but sophisticated, attracting your eye to every element of this entryway piece.

Design by REBECCA HAY Photography by STEPHANI BUCHMAN

