As a “catch all” place for shoes, backpacks, sporting equipment, and more, the entryway to your home is one of the most hardworking spaces of your home. These seven entryway inspirations shared by Carpet One might inspire you to reorganize your current one.
1CHIC SOPHISTICATION
Demonstrating clean lines and layered patterns in one design, this bright entryway fuses trendy features with colors like black and white to merge two styles. The addition of a mirror, shoe rack, and floating hooks makes it a fashionably, functional space.
Design by CYNTHIA SODA Photography by MIKE CHAJECKI
2LIGHT AND AIRY
Bright white and blue, the colors in this entryway make it feel both warm and welcoming. The contrast of the gray tile with the light hardwood floors and the addition of cozy, neutral pillows embellishes the entryway to make it even more comfortable.
Design by REBECCA HAY Photography by JASON HARTOG
3LIMITLESS TEXTURE
The texture of the brick-look flooring along with the smooth feel of the countertops in this entryway will evoke a feeling of tradition while elevating the design to a polished, proper feel. From the striped cloth seat to the gold cicada wallpaper and the flowers, vases, and cabinet knobs, the textures work to freshen the space by brightening otherwise basic features of this entryway.
Design by DVIRA OVADIA Photography by STEPHANI BUCHMAN
4MASCULINE MASTERPIECE
A bold, striking space, this entryway leaves plenty of room for storage with its large built-in black cabinets and gray bench. The oversized door emphasizes the brightness of the space, allowing the matte black door handles to accentuate the richness of every dark shade in the room.
Design by KATE DAVIDSON Photography by STEPHANI BUCHMAN
5BOLD STATEMENT
Statement double doors finished in a beautiful satin black certainly stand out amongst the crowd, but surrounding elements make equal impacts to this entryway design. The marble mosaic floor not only offers visual contrast to surrounding hardwood floors, but also easy-to-clean durability for heavily trafficked areas. The ceiling, covered in a deep navy textured wallpaper, offers balance against the adjacent stand-out doors.
Design by REBECCA HAY Photography by MIKE CHAJECKI
6MODERN SIMPLICITY
A small yet refined space, the deep blue hue of this built-in entryway offers a pop of color while the clean gold accents elevate the detail of the overall design. The curves in the handles on the side of the bench are subtle but sophisticated, attracting your eye to every element of this entryway piece.
Design by REBECCA HAY Photography by STEPHANI BUCHMAN
