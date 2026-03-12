7-Eleven Serves Up the Ultimate Pi Day Flavor Formula

7-Eleven is turning Pi Day into a two-day celebration on March 13 and 14, 2026, with deals on pizzas, quesadillas and pies at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores nationwide. From $3.14 favorites to 31.4-cent treats, the Pi Day weekend lineup is stacked with sweet and savory options for loyalty members and customers alike.

What Pi Day Deals Is 7-Eleven Offering in 2026?

7-Eleven has calculated a full lineup of Pi Day deals running Friday, March 13 through Saturday, March 14. The deals span oven-baked pizzas, grilled quesadillas and warm cinnamon-sugar pies across the company’s family of brands.

$3.14 Whole Pizza Deal for Rewards Members

7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can grab any whole pizza for just $3.14 in stores and through the 7NOW Delivery app. Speedy Café locations are also offering a large one-topping pizza for $3.14, featuring customizable toppings and a three-cheese blend baked to melty perfection.

$3.14 Quesadillas at Laredo Taco Company

Laredo Taco Company restaurants are serving freshly prepared quesadillas for $3.14 at participating locations. Each quesadilla is pressed until golden and stuffed edge-to-edge with warm, melted cheese and savory fillings, delivering a crispy crunch followed by rich, gooey comfort.

31.4-Cent Cinnamon Sugar Fried Pies at Raise the Roost

Raise the Roost restaurants are offering Cinnamon Sugar Fried Pies for just 31.4 cents. Available in apple or cherry, each pie features a warm, flaky crust dusted in cinnamon sugar for a satisfying treat that delivers crunch and warm fruit flavor in every bite.

$1 7-Select Snack Pies

For just $1, 7-Select Snack Pies offer a sweet, fruity filling in a perfectly portable package. The snack pies round out the Pi Day celebration for customers looking for one more reason to indulge.

Source: 7-Eleven

