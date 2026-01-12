7-Eleven Makes Mornings Flavorful with New Breakfast Favorites

Participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores have introduced new breakfast options to start 2026, featuring a limited-time promotion offering breakfast sandwiches for just $3. The convenience store chain announced the menu expansion on January 8, 2026, adding fresh morning items designed to provide quick, affordable breakfast solutions for customers establishing new routines in the new year.

Sausage, Egg and Cheese Waffle Breakfast Sandwich Debuts

The new Sausage, Egg and Cheese Waffle Breakfast Sandwich represents the flagship addition to the 7-Eleven breakfast lineup. This sandwich features Belgian waffles made with pearl sugar, stuffed with fluffy eggs, seasoned sausage and melted cheese. The combination creates a sweet and savory flavor profile designed to deliver a substantial start to busy mornings while taking advantage of the $3 promotional pricing at participating locations.

Crispy Waffle Tots Added to Morning Menu

7-Eleven has introduced Waffle Tots as a new breakfast side option, offering a twist on traditional breakfast potatoes. These items feature a crispy exterior with a fluffy center, providing a complementary addition to morning meals. The Waffle Tots are available for $1, making them an affordable option for customers looking to enhance their breakfast orders with a shareable side dish.

Laredo Taco Company Offers Two Breakfast Tacos for $5

Laredo Taco Company restaurants located within select 7-Eleven stores are promoting El Gran Tocino Breakfast Tacos with a two-for-$5 deal. These breakfast tacos feature handmade tortillas filled with crispy bacon and melted cheese, bringing Tex-Mex flavors to the morning menu. The promotional pricing provides customers with a budget-friendly option while maintaining the bold taste profile associated with Laredo Taco Company’s menu offerings.

Breakfast Deals Available at Participating Locations

The new breakfast items and promotional pricing are available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations. Customers can find the $3 breakfast sandwich deal, $1 Waffle Tots and the two-for-$5 El Gran Tocino Breakfast Tacos at stores featuring expanded breakfast menus. The Laredo Taco Company breakfast taco promotion is specifically available at locations with Laredo Taco Company restaurants.

