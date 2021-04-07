7 Benefits to Crawl Space Encapsulation

You have a home with a crawl space, but you’ve probably never spent much time thinking about it. Let’s face it, it’s a crawl space. It’s dirt under the house. Who cares, right? Wrong! That space of dirt under the house can actually make a huge impact on the health of your house and your family. If your curiosity is piqued, read on for seven benefits to encapsulating your crawl space.

But First…What Does Encapsulation Mean?

Encapsulating your crawl space involves removing debris to create a level surface and installing a barrier on the floor and walls of the area. This prevents moisture and pests in the crawl space. That all sounds well and good, but how does protecting the crawl space actually benefit you?

1) The Air You Breathe

The air you breathe inside your house comes directly from the outside and underside of your house. Higher quality air in the crawl space equals higher quality air inside the home.

2) Reduces Growth of Mold and Mildew

Mildew is annoying and gross. Mold is not only gross but can be dangerous. If you have mold in your crawl space, those mold spores could be affecting the air inside. That’s not healthy for anyone. If you or a loved one has respiratory challenges such as asthma, allergies, COPD or other issues, mold in the air could make breathing much more difficult or cause illnesses. Additionally, mold is hard to remediate. It’s best to prevent mold from growing in the first place.

3) Save Money on Utilities

No one likes to waste money unnecessarily. If you have your crawl space encapsulated, you’ll reduce your heating and air conditioning utility bills by up to 15 percent. You’ll also keep the temperature more consistent. And ask your utility provider…there may be a perk to having the encapsulation done! After all, it’s not just good for your wallet, but good for reducing energy used as well.

4) Decrease Moisture

Encapsulating removes existing moisture and prevents new moisture from forming. This means less rotting of the wood in the structure and foundations of your home. Your floors are less likely to warp and your foundation and walls less likely to crack or sink. (This also potentially saves money on future repairs.)

5) Keep Termites at Bay

Termites love wood. But if they cannot get in, if their access to your wooden structural beams is denied, they can’t destroy and devour them. While a single termite eats only 1/5 ounce of wood a day, they don’t live or dine alone. In five months time, a group of 60,000 can eat one foot of a 2×4 beam. Colonies can have a million termites or more. It’s best to use crawl space encapsulation to prevent these unwanted guests from the wood buffet that supports your house.

6) Pest Prevention

Termites aren’t the only pests you have to worry about. Other vermin, from mice to rats to even opossums are drawn to the dark, dank, moist space under your home. And even if they cannot or do not get into the house itself, they can cause problems by gnawing on wiring under your home.

7) Resale Value

If you think you’ll part with your home, whether now or in a few years, having the crawl space encapsulated will add substantial value to your home, whether increasing the sale price itself or shortening the time it takes to sell.

It just makes good sense, economically and for quality of life, to have the crawl space encapsulated. The experts at Columbia CrawlSpace are ready to help. Contact us for a complimentary inspection and estimate of what your home needs to keep you, your family and your wallet healthy. Contact us at 931-982-5310 or email us at [email protected].