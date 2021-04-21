7 Benefits of Green Tea (Works Even If You Don’t Like Tea!)

For years, we’ve heard how fantastic green tea is for our bodies. We’ve heard it’s a magical cure for everything and makes you live until you’re 100! Well, green tea alone may not make you live that long, but this plant certainly has benefits. So, what’s the truth about the benefits of green tea? What exactly is green tea? And can you still benefit – even if you don’t like tea? Read on to uncover the secrets.

What is Green Tea?

Green tea is a non-oxidized type of tea from the plant Camellia Sinensis. This plant actually produces black tea, white tea, oolong tea and green tea. That’s right, the same plant produces most all non-herbal teas. The differences occur as a result of how long the tea leaves are oxidized. Green tea is not oxidized and therefore retains more natural properties of the tea plant than other, more processed teas.

Benefit 1: Weight Loss

The jury is still out as to why green tea seems to lend itself to helping consumers lose a small amount of weight. It could be that green tea increases your metabolism. It could be that it increases fat oxidation, which gives more energy, which causes more activity, which burns more calories. Or it could be that you’re so busy enjoying your green tea that you bypass previously consumed sugary drinks like soft drinks, thus reducing your caloric intake. Whatever the reason, green tea drinkers tend to see a minor weight loss benefit.

Benefit 2: Oral Health

Green tea reduces the buildup of plaque on the teeth and gums. It also kills harmful bacteria, making the mouth cleaner and reducing the risk of infections. Best of all? It reduces bad breath!

Benefit 3: Boost Working Memory

Research on the effects of green tea and the brain are promising. Studies suggest green tea enhances cognitive function, particularly on the working memory. It may also be helpful in the treatment of cognitive impairment such as dementia.

Benefit 4: Protection Against Alzheimer’s Disease

Another brain benefit of green tea is the potential to protect the brain against neurodegeneration, such as that which is seen in individuals with Alzheimer’s disease. The catechin compounds in green tea have shown various protective results on neurons.

Benefit 5: Lower Stroke Risks

Consuming higher levels of green tea have been shown to reduce the risk of strokes among adults aged 45–74, according to one Japanese study. Antioxidants and other compounds found in green tea may prevent the formation of blood clots, reducing your risk of strokes.

Benefit 6: Happy, Healthy Heart

Another blood-related benefit of consuming green tea is a happy, healthy heart. That same reduction in blood clot formations that lowered your risk of strokes also lowers your risk of a heart attack. Studies have shown those who regularly partake of green tea may be up to 42% less likely to experience a cardiovascular event or disease than those who do not. Wow – pass the green tea, please!

Benefit 7: Lowers Cholesterol

Cholesterol is not bad in and of itself. There’s even a “good” cholesterol. But if you’ve been told your cholesterol is too high, it’s probably not the good one (HDL). Your doctor is likely talking about the so-called “bad” one (LDL). That’s the one that can create fatty deposits in your arteries, resulting in health risks like heart attacks, strokes and more. Green tea may play a role in managing those risks, along with other lifestyle changes.

How Can I Get All These Benefits?

